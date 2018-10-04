Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Pick N Pay Protesters Trial Continues Tomorrow

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
The trial of  the ten protesters who includes MRP members and former Pick N Pay workers started last month at the Tregold Bulawayo Magistrate courts.

Four of the state witnesses who include the company's brunch manager a Mr Ntini testified.

The trial will continue tomorrow the 11th of October 2018.

"We are kindly requesting you to support the Cdes. Let's come to court in numbers," Mbonisi Gumbo Mthwakazi Republic Party spokesman said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Bulawayo stands forsale

7 hectors plot warringham for sale

Retail space to let

Plate compactor for hire

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

Burnside stand

Rangemore stand with city council water and electricity


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa shouldn't sacrifice ordinary Zimbabweans'

11 mins ago | 35 Views

'There are no silver bullets' argues Mnangagwa - wrong, free elections kill vote rigging 'werewolves'

47 mins ago | 432 Views

Chamisa 'won't stop people from protesting'

1 hr ago | 743 Views

Zimbabwe faces worst economic crisis in a decade

1 hr ago | 703 Views

Fly Mango release Victoria Falls special offer only R26,720

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

My two cents on Zimbabwe situation

2 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mnangagwa now Dr Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Bonne, Darikwa and Chicksen: a scout report

4 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Mthuli Ncube goes on a tangent, sounds very dodgy

5 hrs ago | 4099 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on the need for economic and currency reforms

5 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

5 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

5 hrs ago | 9920 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

6 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

6 hrs ago | 4284 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

6 hrs ago | 822 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

6 hrs ago | 774 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

6 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

6 hrs ago | 10484 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

6 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

8 hrs ago | 1702 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

8 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

8 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

8 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

8 hrs ago | 3645 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

9 hrs ago | 3912 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

9 hrs ago | 5928 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

9 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

9 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

9 hrs ago | 5829 Views

ZCTU demo banned

9 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

9 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

9 hrs ago | 846 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

9 hrs ago | 368 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

9 hrs ago | 746 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

9 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

9 hrs ago | 187 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

NetOne board dissolved

9 hrs ago | 770 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

9 hrs ago | 78 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

9 hrs ago | 251 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

9 hrs ago | 1137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days