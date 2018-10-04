Pick N Pay Protesters Trial Continues Tomorrow

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The trial of the ten protesters who includes MRP members and former Pick N Pay workers started last month at the Tregold Bulawayo Magistrate courts.Four of the state witnesses who include the company's brunch manager a Mr Ntini testified.The trial will continue tomorrow the 11th of October 2018."We are kindly requesting you to support the Cdes. Let's come to court in numbers," Mbonisi Gumbo Mthwakazi Republic Party spokesman said.