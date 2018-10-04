News / National
Fly Mango release Victoria Falls special offer only R26,720
Recapture the romance and atmosphere of a bygone era as you step aboard the "Worlds Most Luxurious Train" and enjoy fine cuisine in five-star luxury while on this epic journey to Victoria Falls.
Valid for travel between 19 Oct 2018 and 05 Dec 2018
Includes:
One-way airfare from OR Tambo to Livingstone Airport
Livingstone Airport to David Livingstone Safari Lodge Airport transfer
2 nights' accommodation at the David Livingstone Safari Lodge including breakfast
3 nights onboard Rovos Rail in a Deluxe Suite from Victoria Falls Station to Pretoria Station - including all meals and all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, except French champagne with game drive in Hwange National Park included
Terms & Conditions:
All prices are per person sharing unless otherwise specified
All offers can you extended or tailor-made to suit your requirements
Packages are subject to availability at the time of the reservation
Valid for SADC Residents only
Passport & visa costs (if applicable), travel insurance& items of a personal nature are also not included
Prices are subject to change without prior notice due to airfare increases and currency fluctuations
Standard terms and conditions apply
