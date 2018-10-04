Latest News Editor's Choice


Fly Mango release Victoria Falls special offer only R26,720

by Fly Mango
2 hrs ago | Views
Recapture the romance and atmosphere of a bygone era as you step aboard the "Worlds Most Luxurious Train" and enjoy fine cuisine in five-star luxury while on this epic journey to Victoria Falls.

Valid for travel between 19 Oct 2018 and 05 Dec 2018

Includes:

    One-way airfare from OR Tambo to Livingstone Airport   
    Livingstone Airport  to David Livingstone Safari Lodge Airport transfer
    2 nights' accommodation at the David Livingstone Safari Lodge including breakfast
    3 nights onboard Rovos Rail in a Deluxe Suite from Victoria Falls Station to Pretoria Station - including all meals and all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, except French champagne with game drive in Hwange National Park included

    Terms & Conditions:

    All prices are per person sharing unless otherwise specified
    All offers can you extended or tailor-made to suit your requirements
    Packages are subject to availability at the time of the reservation
    Valid for SADC Residents only
    Passport & visa costs (if applicable), travel insurance& items of a personal nature are also not included
    Prices are subject to change without prior notice due to airfare increases and currency fluctuations
    Standard terms and conditions apply

FOLLOW THE LINK


Comments

