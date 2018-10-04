Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa 'won't stop people from protesting'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has reportedly said that his party "will not stop people from exercising their constitutional right to protest against the collapse of the economy".

According to News Day, Chamisa said this while addressing MDC parliamentarians in Harare on Tuesday.

"We have noted the total collapse of the economy in the hands of the Zanu-PF government and president Nelson Chamisa, through engagements with the people, had seen it reasonable to allow the people to express themselves through protests," MDC Alliance spokesperson Jacob Mafume was quoted as saying.

This came as Zimbabwe's largest trade union called for protests on Thursday, as the country's economic crisis worsened.

But police said they would halt any demonstrations in Harare due to a cholera outbreak, an AFP report said.

New lows

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) said the strike was triggered by sharp price hikes, a new tax on electronic transactions and daily shortages ranging from fuel to drugs.

"We are going to approach the courts. We do not think the police have a legal basis (for any ban)," ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said on Tuesday.

"They are just trying to intimidate people into not joining the march," he said, adding he would still call for a national shutdown.

Zimbabwe's moribund economy has hit new lows in recent days with shops struggling to stock shelves, prices of goods such as cooking oil rising rapidly due to panic buying and long queues outside petrol stations.

A two-cents tax for every dollar of electronic payments was introduced last week as President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks to revive the debt-ridden economy.

The local "bond note" currency, which in theory has the same value as the US dollar, has been in freefall in recent weeks, raising fears of a return to the hyperinflation that wrecked national finances in 2009.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #MDC, #Protest

Comments

Burnside stand

Bulawayo stand forsale

Retail space to let

Farm forsale

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

7 hectors plot warringham for sale

Rangemore stand with city council water and electricity


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

56 mins ago | 351 Views

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

56 mins ago | 155 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

57 mins ago | 283 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

58 mins ago | 135 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

58 mins ago | 426 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

1 hr ago | 305 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

1 hr ago | 555 Views

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

2 hrs ago | 765 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Woman bashes ex-boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mugabe's Sekeramayi hits hard times

2 hrs ago | 775 Views

Chamisa will not be tricked into a GNU with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

Court queries Ginimbi, Wicknell trial delay

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabweans scramble for Emirates tickets

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Joram Gumbo refuses to resign

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

High court hears shooting victims' challenge of Mnangagwa's commission of inquiry

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Mnangagwa shouldn't sacrifice ordinary Zimbabweans'

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

'There are no silver bullets' argues Mnangagwa - wrong, free elections kill vote rigging 'werewolves'

3 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zimbabwe faces worst economic crisis in a decade

3 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Fly Mango releases Victoria Falls special offer only R26,720

4 hrs ago | 740 Views

Pick N Pay Protesters Trial Continues Tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

My two cents on Zimbabwe situation

4 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Mnangagwa now Dr Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 4662 Views

Bonne, Darikwa and Chicksen: a scout report

6 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Mthuli Ncube goes on a tangent, sounds very dodgy

7 hrs ago | 4476 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on the need for economic and currency reforms

7 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

7 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

7 hrs ago | 10953 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

8 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

8 hrs ago | 4712 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

8 hrs ago | 858 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

8 hrs ago | 814 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

8 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

8 hrs ago | 11385 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

8 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

10 hrs ago | 1743 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

10 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

10 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

10 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

10 hrs ago | 3804 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

11 hrs ago | 4085 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

11 hrs ago | 6437 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

11 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

11 hrs ago | 2068 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days