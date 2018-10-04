Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'Mnangagwa shouldn't sacrifice ordinary Zimbabweans'

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
Government has been urged to own up to its overspending and stop punishing ordinary citizens by burdening them with the extra two percent per dollar tax.

Responding to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent utterances that Zimbabweans should take the pain, analysts said it was not fair for the government to hurt the ordinary citizens.

Curiously, despite the outrage over taxations and the worsening economy, the president this week defended his administration's policies saying the liberalisation of the economy has its own pains and Zimbabweans have no choice but to endure the phase.

Mnangagwa was responding to questions at a Professional Women, Women Executives and Business Women Forum (Proweb)-organised breakfast meeting in the capital.

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure yesterday told the Daily News that although it is understandable that sacrifices should be made in redressing the economy, it is unfair to make the already burdened citizens pay for the leadership's erring.

"It is understandable that after two decades of economic slide, sacrifices should be made; even though those that are responsible are the ones that are calling for the sacrifices. But it should be the leadership not the grassroots that should start the sacrificing," he said.

"There should be evidence that government, the regime leaders are making serious and constant efforts to sacrifice on the altar of the economy and the masses will follow suit.

"In this instance the elite have maintained their lifestyle while the masses are suffering. The best lesson is through practice and the government elite should lead by example," he said.

Analyst Ibbo Mandaza said the introduced reforms show that the government has run out of ideas in the context of a ballooning expenditure bill.

He said by November last year the domestic debt was $2,6 billion and now it has ballooned to $9,6 billion, noting that an audit needs to be carried out to account for the $7 billion spending.

"It only shows that government has run out of ideas and people must demand the $7 billion. Where did all that money go in just a few months?

"Clearly, government overspending is responsible for the crisis. So why should everyone suffer?" he said.

"There was a policy dialogue last week which the Finance minister (Mthuli Ncube) was supposed to attend but he didn't. The demand for the $7 billion was the resolution at that meeting. People want to know where the money went; they want an audit."

Eddie Cross, an economist was, however, supportive of government's economic reforms hinting the current administration inherited a sickly economy from the previous government.

He said the two percent tax should not be a cause of alarm among the ordinary citizens who do not transact in large amounts.

"He (Mthuli) is right; we inherited a messy economy from the previous regime. He had to address the economic crisis and two percent tax is one of the measures to do so," he said.

"In the meantime Zimbabweans have to take the pain as we fix the economy. The two percent tax impinges on the wealthy more than the poor.

"The ordinary make small individual transactions, compared to the large sums that the elite transact," said Cross.

When he presented the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) last week, the Finance minister said Zimbabweans should brace themselves for trying times as the government addresses the economy.

Mnangagwa on Monday further emphasised that for a viable and solid economy, his administration is going to take measures that are going to be painful.

For the past days after the central bank and the Finance ministry implemented new economic reforms, the country continues to experience sky rocketing forex exchange rates, commodity shortages, consequent price hikes, looming retrenchments and company closures as part of the pain package.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Bulawayo stand forsale

Retail space to let

Plate compactor for hire

Bulawayo stands forsale

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Farm forsale

7 hectors plot warringham for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'There are no silver bullets' argues Mnangagwa - wrong, free elections kill vote rigging 'werewolves'

37 mins ago | 309 Views

Chamisa 'won't stop people from protesting'

58 mins ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe faces worst economic crisis in a decade

60 mins ago | 561 Views

Fly Mango release Victoria Falls special offer only R26,720

1 hr ago | 490 Views

Pick N Pay Protesters Trial Continues Tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

My two cents on Zimbabwe situation

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mnangagwa now Dr Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Bonne, Darikwa and Chicksen: a scout report

4 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mthuli Ncube goes on a tangent, sounds very dodgy

4 hrs ago | 4027 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on the need for economic and currency reforms

4 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

5 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

5 hrs ago | 9750 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

6 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

6 hrs ago | 4229 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

6 hrs ago | 809 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

6 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

6 hrs ago | 10356 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

6 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

8 hrs ago | 1696 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

8 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

8 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

8 hrs ago | 3619 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

8 hrs ago | 3893 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

8 hrs ago | 5880 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

8 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

9 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

9 hrs ago | 5775 Views

ZCTU demo banned

9 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

9 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

9 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

9 hrs ago | 366 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

9 hrs ago | 742 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

9 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

9 hrs ago | 451 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

9 hrs ago | 186 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

9 hrs ago | 482 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 433 Views

NetOne board dissolved

9 hrs ago | 764 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

9 hrs ago | 323 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

9 hrs ago | 250 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

9 hrs ago | 1127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days