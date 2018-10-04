Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

by BBC
2 hrs ago | Views
Leading fast-food chains in Zimbabwe have shut their doors as the cash crunch in the country worsens - just two months after President Emmerson Mnangagwa won elections.

KFC put up notices at its branches in the capital, Harare, and the second city, Bulawayo, saying they would remain closed "during these difficult times" until further notice.

"This is due to the fact that we are unable to source stock from our suppliers as they require US dollars. We are doing everything possible to resume trade as soon as possible," the notice said.

St Elmos pizza outlet said it had shut its branches for the same reason, adding that it would use the time to do some deep cleaning and repairs:



Chicken Inn ran out of chicken on Tuesday, and it was unclear when they will get supplies again, the state-run Chronicle newspaper reported.

Some phramacies were also shut in Bulawayo, it added.

Last week, Zimbabwe's Financial Gazette newspaper reported that many retail shops were running out of some essential goods because of foreign currency shortages.

Zimbabwe abandoned its own currency in 2009, adopting the use of foreign cash, including the US dollar.

The government issued its own version of dollars called "bond notes" in 2016 to ease the continuing cash shortage, but they have rapidly lost their value.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - BBC
More on: #KFC, #Money, #Chicken

Comments

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Bulawayo stand forsale

Farm forsale

Burnside stand

Looking for houses for sale and land

Bulawayo land to be developed

7 hectors plot warringham for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe: We rise and fall together

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Haulage truck goes up in flames

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

2 hrs ago | 745 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

2 hrs ago | 896 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

2 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Woman bashes ex-boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mugabe's Sekeramayi hits hard times

2 hrs ago | 966 Views

Chamisa will not be tricked into a GNU with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

Court queries Ginimbi, Wicknell trial delay

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabweans scramble for Emirates tickets

3 hrs ago | 707 Views

Joram Gumbo refuses to resign

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

High court hears shooting victims' challenge of Mnangagwa's commission of inquiry

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Mnangagwa shouldn't sacrifice ordinary Zimbabweans'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

'There are no silver bullets' argues Mnangagwa - wrong, free elections kill vote rigging 'werewolves'

3 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Chamisa 'won't stop people from protesting'

4 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zimbabwe faces worst economic crisis in a decade

4 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Fly Mango releases Victoria Falls special offer only R26,720

4 hrs ago | 774 Views

Pick N Pay Protesters Trial Continues Tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 788 Views

My two cents on Zimbabwe situation

5 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Mnangagwa now Dr Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 5055 Views

Bonne, Darikwa and Chicksen: a scout report

7 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Mthuli Ncube goes on a tangent, sounds very dodgy

7 hrs ago | 4574 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on the need for economic and currency reforms

7 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

8 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

8 hrs ago | 11181 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

8 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

8 hrs ago | 4809 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

9 hrs ago | 816 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

9 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

9 hrs ago | 11755 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

9 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

11 hrs ago | 1757 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

11 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

11 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

11 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

11 hrs ago | 3853 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

11 hrs ago | 4132 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

11 hrs ago | 6583 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

11 hrs ago | 1444 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days