'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

by Simbarashe Sithole
A prophecy by a Mabvuku Apostolic Sect prophet landed a 20-year-old Bindura man in trouble after he was arraigned at magistrates' courts yesterday for sleeping with a minor three times without protection.

Elisha Zhuwao (20) was convicted by Bindura magistrate Edith Chichera after full trial and was remanded to 18 October 2018 out of custody for sentencing.

Public prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that Zhuwao had unprotected sex with his 15-year-old cousin sister between the period of April to September three times without protection.

The convict would give the complainants coins to buy freezits after the act to buy her silence.

However the matter came to light when the victim's mother went to an apostolic prophet in Mabvuku Harare seeking devine intervention.

Upon arriving she was told that her daughter was having sex with her cousin and if asked properly she will confess as she was being bribed with coins not to divulge the case.

Quizzed by her mother the complainant revealed everything leading to Zhuwao's arrest.
Source - Byo24News

