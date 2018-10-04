Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO based prophet, Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa of Johane Masowe Yechishanu, has lashed out at rivals in Harare who are plotting to tarnish his image with baseless allegations.

Popularly known as Madzibaba Manu, he said fellow prophets are against his "no-nonsense" stance on fake miracles and prophecies.

Yesterday, the Bulawayo based was lambasted for flashing cash with his images and videos having gone viral.

Responding to the attacks, Madzibaba Manu said people are fighting his success story in both prayer and business.

"Those who are fighting me are jealous because I am straight.

"I pray for people zviri pachena while a lot of prophets in Harare are stage-managing their miracles.

"I didn't say I have money but the issue started when I sent my pictures in a WhatsApp group of prophets from Johane Masowe.

"So the pictures leaked from that group where I have realised there are a lot of enemies just because I am blessing people," he said.

The 26-year-old, who began making prophecies whilst in Grade Three, said:

"I don't take money from anyone, I actually help people and because I recorded my videos urging other prophets not to steal money from congregants, people start to fight me.

"I was not boasting but I will die for the truth. There are other people in the sect who want to destroy the gospel.

"They are trying to tarnish my image with baseless attacks, kana muporofita achitanga adhakwa asati anamatira vanhu pane chinobuda here ipapo.

"Harare is full of fake prophets who stage manage miracles, vane vanhu vavo whom they call mabhidhiri and give them money to act like witches.

"Ruzhinji ruri muHarare umu vakubhadhara vanhu, except just a few."

Madzibaba Manu has challenged whoever doubts his ability to visit Bulawayo.

"Ari kuti ndiri kunyepa ngaauye kuBulawayo.

"I am God sent, I help people, I heard people talking on radio, imhosva here kubuda papicture ndakabata mari, zvinei nekuita nechurch nekunamata.

"Whoever wants to know the truth come to Bulawayo, handibiri vapostori mari dzavo because I was blessed by God."

Added Madzibaba Manu:

"It's better to start my own sect than to continue worshiping in this divided church where people are creating stories to destroy others.

"It's a sect with people without vision, I want to stand alone than being associated with such a congregation with people who fight other members.

"I want to open a new shrine in Harare, so that people in Harare should not be associated with these fake prophets."

Madzibaba Manu has also not spared anyone in Johane Masowe based in Harare.

"I count Harare as Sodom and Gomorrah when it comes to the Johanne Masowe prophets because hapana wandisina kubatira nyaya dzake, they are stealing money from people, ndosaka vasina mari; kurwadziwa neni.

"They should work, not steal and lie to people that they pray for.

"I have pictures of them behaving ungodly in this Johane Masowe, they are drinking beer.

"It seems these prophets are jealous of my stance against fake miracles and some don't deserve to be prophets."

Meanwhile, Madzibaba Manu said he was born and groomed in Johanne Masowe.

"I was born and grew up in Johanne Masowe, I am teaching people the truth, vanhu vakurwadziwa because ndiri munhu akubudirira, achinamata, kunamatira vanhu muchokwadi zvinhu zviri kurwadza vanhu.

"I have flourishing businesses where I run grocery shops. The top 5 of Johanne Masowe knows me very well and through blessings I have expanded to 10 assemblies.

"I am contemplating starting my own ministry since I have a better following," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro

Comments

Rangemore stand with city council water and electricity

Looking for houses for sale and land

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo

Farm forsale

Retail space to let

Plate compactor for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

1 hr ago | 175 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

1 hr ago | 512 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

1 hr ago | 339 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

1 hr ago | 592 Views

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Woman bashes ex-boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mugabe's Sekeramayi hits hard times

2 hrs ago | 797 Views

Chamisa will not be tricked into a GNU with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Court queries Ginimbi, Wicknell trial delay

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabweans scramble for Emirates tickets

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Joram Gumbo refuses to resign

2 hrs ago | 980 Views

High court hears shooting victims' challenge of Mnangagwa's commission of inquiry

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Mnangagwa shouldn't sacrifice ordinary Zimbabweans'

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

'There are no silver bullets' argues Mnangagwa - wrong, free elections kill vote rigging 'werewolves'

3 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Chamisa 'won't stop people from protesting'

3 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe faces worst economic crisis in a decade

3 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Fly Mango releases Victoria Falls special offer only R26,720

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Pick N Pay Protesters Trial Continues Tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

My two cents on Zimbabwe situation

4 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Mnangagwa now Dr Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 4729 Views

Bonne, Darikwa and Chicksen: a scout report

6 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Mthuli Ncube goes on a tangent, sounds very dodgy

7 hrs ago | 4490 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on the need for economic and currency reforms

7 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

7 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

7 hrs ago | 10991 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

8 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

8 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

8 hrs ago | 860 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

8 hrs ago | 814 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

8 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

8 hrs ago | 11434 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

8 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

10 hrs ago | 1744 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

10 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

10 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

10 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

10 hrs ago | 3814 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

11 hrs ago | 4095 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

11 hrs ago | 6461 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

11 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

11 hrs ago | 2074 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days