Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Zimbabwe, presented the final report on the July 30, harmonised elections, the largest observer mission in which they say the election processes failed to meet international best practises.Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Deputy-chief election Observer Mark Stevens, said elections were competitive while the overall political freedoms during the pre-election period were respected. However, misuse of state resources by the ruling party, meant that a genuine level playing field was not achieved.The EU EOM said the aim of the full report is to present its recommendations, which can make a positive contribution towards improving the quality of elections in Zimbabwe in future.The recommendations address four areas which are the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), improved level playing field, the legal framework and the inclusiveness of the process.