Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mthuli Ncube makes progress on Arrears Clearance Road Map

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Global financiers have expressed optimism about Zimbabwe's recently launched Transitional Stabilisation Programme, which is aimed at instituting critical economic reforms.

This comes as Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube today met with heads of several global financial institutions in Bali, Indonesia as Zimbabwe expedites re-engagement with co-operating partners on the arrears clearance road map.

The meeting was chaired by the World Bank Group and was attended by the all three International Financial Institutions (IFIs), the African Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, Paris Club Group of creditors as represented by the French, the European Union, and other key bilateral partners such as the United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia, Netherlands, South Africa, among others.

"In the ensuing discussions, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube made a presentation on policy reforms being undertaken by the New Dispensation, focusing on Vision 2030, as enunciated by His Excellency, the President and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which is the policy implementation programme of Vision 2030.

"The Minister's presentation centred on political and economic reforms being undertaken by Government, especially fiscal consolidation, state enterprises reforms, monetary sector reforms and a road map on arrears clearance," said Treasury in an update.

"The co-operating partners expressed their endorsement to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, as it captures adequately the policy reforms that Government is implementing in order to turn around the country's economic fortunes.

"In this regard, the international community emphasised the need to judiciously implement the measures as outlined in the TSP. They reiterated that implementation of the TSP is crucial for arrears clearance. Furthermore, Zimbabwe's request for a more accommodative treatment under the Pari Passu principle received positive consideration by the partners."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Bulawayo stand forsale

Retail space to let

Burnside stand

Land to be developed

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Bulawayo land to be developed

7 hectors plot warringham for sale

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe will continue using multi-currency system, says Mnangagwa

51 mins ago | 396 Views

Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

1 hr ago | 1076 Views

Zimbabwe: We rise and fall together

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

Haulage truck goes up in flames

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

3 hrs ago | 1775 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

3 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

3 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

3 hrs ago | 806 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

4 hrs ago | 1519 Views

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

4 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

4 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Woman bashes ex-boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mugabe's Sekeramayi hits hard times

4 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Chamisa will not be tricked into a GNU with Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Court queries Ginimbi, Wicknell trial delay

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabweans scramble for Emirates tickets

4 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Joram Gumbo refuses to resign

4 hrs ago | 1661 Views

High court hears shooting victims' challenge of Mnangagwa's commission of inquiry

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

'Mnangagwa shouldn't sacrifice ordinary Zimbabweans'

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

'There are no silver bullets' argues Mnangagwa - wrong, free elections kill vote rigging 'werewolves'

5 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Chamisa 'won't stop people from protesting'

6 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Zimbabwe faces worst economic crisis in a decade

6 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Fly Mango releases Victoria Falls special offer only R26,720

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Pick N Pay Protesters Trial Continues Tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 821 Views

My two cents on Zimbabwe situation

7 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Mnangagwa now Dr Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6249 Views

Bonne, Darikwa and Chicksen: a scout report

9 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Mthuli Ncube goes on a tangent, sounds very dodgy

9 hrs ago | 4806 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on the need for economic and currency reforms

9 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

9 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

10 hrs ago | 11641 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

10 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

10 hrs ago | 4935 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

10 hrs ago | 873 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 831 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

10 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

10 hrs ago | 12635 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

11 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

11 hrs ago | 190 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

11 hrs ago | 495 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

12 hrs ago | 1770 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

12 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

12 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

13 hrs ago | 604 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days