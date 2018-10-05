Fierce fighting looms in MDC Alliance

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fierce fighting is looming in MDC-Alliance after it emerged that a faction within the loose coalition does not want party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa to be contested at a congress likely to be held in February next year.The party's vice president Engineer Elias Mudzuri is reported to be angling for the top post and enjoys the support of secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora and other party structures.Those pushing for Mr Chamisa are national organising secretary Mr Moses Chibaya and national chairperson Ms Thabitha Khumalo.Mr Chibaya last week addressed provincial meetings in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces, where he told party supporters that Mr Chamisa was the natural leader of the party and should not be contested at the coming congress.Sources that attended the meetings said: "(Mr) Chibaya's message was that (Mr) Chamisa was the natural leader to replace the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai and should not be contested at congress."He was in the company of Ms Khumalo, who also supported the same position."This is, however, facing resistance from Mr Mwonzora, who is supporting the elevation of Eng Mudzuri."Efforts are now being made to get rid of Mwonzora and his sympathisers ahead of the congress."Communication in some MDC-Alliance social media groups obtained by this publication also confirmed these developments.Mr Chamisa took over the party leadership controversially following the death of Mr Tsvangirai and faced fierce resistance from Dr Thokozani Khupe, the only elected party vice president, who also claimed to be Mr Tsvangirai's legitimate successor.