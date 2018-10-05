Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa's govt warns demonstrators

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Government has urged people and organisations who are planning to demonstrate to follow legal procedures or risk prosecution. This comes after reports that the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and its affiliates intended to conduct an illegal demonstration in the city tomorrow.

In an interview yesterday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema said they wanted to abide by the law.

"I understand that there are some people who want to demonstrate in the country against what they say is the untenable situation in the economy. I want to advise them that Zimbabwe is a law-abiding country. The President of the country is a law-abiding citizen.

"This is why he even waited for the courts to decide who won the elections in July, so all those people who want to demonstrate in public should follow the law, they must live by the law like everybody else."

Minister Mathema said the law enforcement agents would not hesitate to bring to book those who want to cause disturbances among peace loving citizens by not following the law.

"If anybody does not want to follow the law of demonstrations or meetings, the law will come down heavily on them," he said. "We want everybody to participate legally, lawfully and peacefully in unity and in a patriotic way as Zimbabweans."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Bulawayo land to be developed

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

Farm forsale

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo

Retail space to let

Plate compactor for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

26 mins ago | 48 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

35 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

59 mins ago | 862 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

1 hr ago | 3977 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

1 hr ago | 1713 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

1 hr ago | 3640 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

1 hr ago | 2163 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

1 hr ago | 487 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

1 hr ago | 903 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

'Dynamos lack quality players,' says Katsande

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Fraud accused Ginimbi named face of Harare International Carnival

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's government re-activates price control taskforce

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

EU poll report reads like MDC-Alliance script

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Bosso close in on Prince, Zakhu

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zinara board fired

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Fierce fighting looms in MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Zimbabwe election results not 'verifiable' or 'traceable', says EU

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe will continue using multi-currency system, says Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3769 Views

Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes progress on Arrears Clearance Road Map

13 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

14 hrs ago | 5835 Views

Zimbabwe: We rise and fall together

14 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Haulage truck goes up in flames

14 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

15 hrs ago | 4771 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

15 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

15 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

15 hrs ago | 3297 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

16 hrs ago | 741 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

16 hrs ago | 1353 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

16 hrs ago | 3205 Views

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

16 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

16 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

16 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days