Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zinara board fired

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Joel Biggie Matiza has dissolved the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) board. He said the entity's board, whose management is at the centre of allegations of corruption and abuse of office, was dissolved on Tuesday.

According to the Zinara website, the dissolved board comprises Mr Wilfred Ramwi (chairperson). Other members are Dr Mercy Manyuchi, Mr Aaron Tapfuma, Mrs Lucy Furamera, Mr Fidelis Ngorora and Engineer Goodwell Mapako.

The board also included former Victoria Falls mayor Mr Sifiso Mpofu, Mr Aaron Mazingaiso and Mrs Patricia Bwerinofa. Eng Matiza made the revelations during a tour of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) facilities in Bulawayo yesterday. He was commenting on the delays in the commissioning of the Plumtree-Mutare highway.

"The issue of the Plumtree-Mutare highway is being looked at and I will soon meet relevant authorities in that regard. However, I have just dissolved the Zinara board as we need to put things together and start afresh. The board was dissolved on Tuesday," he said.

Over the past few years, Zinara has been under fire from various stakeholders over its failure to upgrade roads in several parts of the country despite the fact that the entity collects toll fees from the motoring public daily. Eng Matiza said he has since delegated his deputy, Fortune Chasi to deal with corruption at Zinara, a key parastatal under his portfolio.

"I have assigned my Deputy Minister to investigate the entity including issues of abuse of office. The Deputy Minister will oversee the establishment and maintenance of corporate governance at Zinara and its alignment to statutory requirements," he said.

Eng Matiza said his Ministry has put in place measures aimed at restructuring Zinara to ensure that it is more effective. Zinara chief executive Engineer Nancy Masiyiwa was in June suspended over what insiders say are frivolous and laughable charges including that she called one of the senior managers a "Satanist". However, investigations have since shown that the principal reason for her suspension is linked to her fight against corruption at the parastatal.

It is believed that a forensic audit report by an international audit firm Grant Thornton, which exposed the rot at the State enterprise, contained damaging information regarding the awarding of several road tender projects and even the Auditor General's Office was not favoured with the copy of the report.

Eng Masiyiwa's hearing last week opened a can of worms as it emerged that the parastatal is refusing to release the forensic audit report in question. Last year, the Government set up an independent probe team to look into the operations of Zinara after the Grant Thornton forensic audit unearthed a number of questionable business transactions prejudicial to the State.

One of the questionable transactions exposed by the audit was the Plumtree-Bulawayo-Harare-Mutare project implemented by Group Five of South Africa at a cost of $206 million.

The project was bankrolled by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). The report findings compiled by the five-member independent committee, revealed that Zinara lost more than $119 million to two of its managers through shady deals and unprocedural tenders.

The committee was appointed last year in October by former Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joram Gumbo to investigate all projects that were undertaken by Zinara in the five-year period between 2011 and 2016, including the $206 million rehabilitation of the Plumtree-Mutare highway, after the forensic audit revealed financial rot at the parastatal.

On Tuesday, former Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Juma was jailed for effective two years after being convicted of criminal abuse of office. Juma was first arrested in 2016 but was released from police custody at the instigation of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko.

The former VP allegedly stormed Avondale Police Station and ordered the release of Juma and Davison Norupiri.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Zinara, #Board, #Fired

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Retail space to let

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

Bulawayo stands forsale

Plate compactor for hire

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

Burnside stand

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

27 mins ago | 54 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

36 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

1 hr ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

1 hr ago | 4018 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

1 hr ago | 1736 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

1 hr ago | 3690 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

1 hr ago | 2184 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

1 hr ago | 489 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

1 hr ago | 907 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Dynamos lack quality players,' says Katsande

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Fraud accused Ginimbi named face of Harare International Carnival

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's government re-activates price control taskforce

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

EU poll report reads like MDC-Alliance script

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Bosso close in on Prince, Zakhu

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns demonstrators

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Fierce fighting looms in MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Zimbabwe election results not 'verifiable' or 'traceable', says EU

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe will continue using multi-currency system, says Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes progress on Arrears Clearance Road Map

13 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

14 hrs ago | 5840 Views

Zimbabwe: We rise and fall together

14 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Haulage truck goes up in flames

14 hrs ago | 3517 Views

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

15 hrs ago | 4775 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

15 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

15 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

15 hrs ago | 3298 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

16 hrs ago | 741 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

16 hrs ago | 1353 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

16 hrs ago | 3207 Views

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

16 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

16 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

16 hrs ago | 215 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days