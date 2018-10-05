Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Fraud accused Ginimbi named face of Harare International Carnival

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure, who is currently on trial for fraud, was on Tuesday appointed as Harare International Carnival (HIC) brand ambassador after a rigorous selection by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

Presenting him with a certificate and appointment letter, ZTA chief executive Karikoga Kaseke said the young socialite businessman would be the face of the carnival for the next three years. While the ambassadorial role is mostly voluntary, Ginimbi can renew or terminate the contract after serving the stipulated maximum three years.

In his acceptance speech, Ginimbi said: "I feel honoured to become the brand ambassador as it came as a surprise."

Kaseke, while also announcing that the carnival which was expected to kick off next week had been postponed indefinitely, said Ginimbi had been selected as he possessed qualities of being ambassador for the carnival.

Reading a citation on Ginimbi, Kaseke said: "The concept of being the 'face' of a particular brand is widely used as a promotional tool and is a way to promote a brand. People are appointed brand ambassadors for the ability to make a difference in promoting the brand. These could be nationals of Zimbabwe or non-nationals. "The person must have excelled in a particular discipline, be it sport, music, art, business, beauty pageants or charity work. The individual must be of integrity, must be able to defend the interests of the brand, must be apolitical and not hold any public office."

The ZTA boss made it clear that the brand ambassador would not be paid.

"The brand ambassador is not paid. It's a voluntary position. However, the authority may at the discretion of the board — pay an honorarium or provide other non-monetary incentives as it deems appropriate," Kaseke said.

With this appointment, Ginimbi will be expected to assist in the promotion and development of the Harare International Carnival, advise ZTA on promotional activities and packages to pursue, represent and talk positively about the carnival at any appropriate forum among other roles.

Ginimbi's claim to fame was when he hosted an All-white party where an estimated $17 000 worth of alcohol and eats was spent. At age 17, he became a middle man securing gas for domestic users and went on to establish Pioneer Gases. The company supplies gas to commercial, industrial, public and retail sectors.

On the showbiz scene, he has ventured into show promotion and has hosted international acts such as Davido and Fally Ipupa in Harare. He has also set up a posh nightclub, Sankayi, which is changing the entertainment scene in Zimbabwe as it is hosting high profile artistes. DJ Tira and socialite Faith Nketsi are among the personalities who have graced the club.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Ginimbi, #Fraud, #Trial

Comments

Bulawayo land to be developed

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

Farm forsale

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo

Retail space to let

Plate compactor for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

27 mins ago | 51 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

35 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

60 mins ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

1 hr ago | 3992 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

1 hr ago | 1722 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

1 hr ago | 3655 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

1 hr ago | 2171 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

1 hr ago | 487 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

1 hr ago | 905 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Dynamos lack quality players,' says Katsande

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's government re-activates price control taskforce

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

EU poll report reads like MDC-Alliance script

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Bosso close in on Prince, Zakhu

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zinara board fired

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns demonstrators

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Fierce fighting looms in MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Zimbabwe election results not 'verifiable' or 'traceable', says EU

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe will continue using multi-currency system, says Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3769 Views

Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes progress on Arrears Clearance Road Map

13 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

14 hrs ago | 5835 Views

Zimbabwe: We rise and fall together

14 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Haulage truck goes up in flames

14 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

15 hrs ago | 4771 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

15 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

15 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

15 hrs ago | 3297 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

16 hrs ago | 741 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

16 hrs ago | 1353 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

16 hrs ago | 3207 Views

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

16 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

16 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

16 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days