Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries
44 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Mutoko chairperson Rambidzai Nyabote has won the right to represent the party in the Mutoko North by-election set to be held on November 24 following the elevation of incumbent, Mabel Chinomona to Senate president.
Close to 7 000 party supporters voted in the primary elections which were held on Tuesday and were presided over by election commissioners Tinaye Chigudu and Irene Mutubwa.
Nyabote polled 4 640 votes ahead of Chipo Shambare, who garnered 1 223, while Pension Chiutsi got 953 votes.
He will square off in the by-election with MDC Alliance's Bornface Mushore. The National Patriotic Front previously linked to former President Robert Mugabe has also indicated it will field a candidate.
Source - newsday