Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Mutoko chairperson Rambidzai Nyabote has won the right to represent the party in the Mutoko North by-election set to be held on November 24 following the elevation of incumbent, Mabel Chinomona to Senate president.

Close to 7 000 party supporters voted in the primary elections which were held on Tuesday and were presided over by election commissioners Tinaye Chigudu and Irene Mutubwa.

Nyabote polled 4 640 votes ahead of Chipo Shambare, who garnered 1 223, while Pension Chiutsi got 953 votes.

He will square off in the by-election with MDC Alliance's Bornface Mushore. The National Patriotic Front previously linked to former President Robert Mugabe has also indicated it will field a candidate.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Bulawayo stands forsale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo

Looking for houses for sale and land

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

Burnside stand

Farm forsale

Retail space to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

4 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

23 mins ago | 584 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

24 mins ago | 295 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

25 mins ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

30 mins ago | 517 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

31 mins ago | 144 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

32 mins ago | 196 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

35 mins ago | 209 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

37 mins ago | 148 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

38 mins ago | 109 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

39 mins ago | 172 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

40 mins ago | 42 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

41 mins ago | 57 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

42 mins ago | 41 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

43 mins ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

45 mins ago | 56 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

45 mins ago | 257 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

48 mins ago | 168 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

49 mins ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

49 mins ago | 254 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

51 mins ago | 222 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

51 mins ago | 121 Views

'Dynamos lack quality players,' says Katsande

52 mins ago | 95 Views

Fraud accused Ginimbi named face of Harare International Carnival

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa's government re-activates price control taskforce

55 mins ago | 138 Views

EU poll report reads like MDC-Alliance script

56 mins ago | 285 Views

Bosso close in on Prince, Zakhu

57 mins ago | 83 Views

Zinara board fired

58 mins ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns demonstrators

59 mins ago | 214 Views

Fierce fighting looms in MDC Alliance

1 hr ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe election results not 'verifiable' or 'traceable', says EU

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe will continue using multi-currency system, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3696 Views

Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes progress on Arrears Clearance Road Map

12 hrs ago | 2079 Views

Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

13 hrs ago | 5586 Views

Zimbabwe: We rise and fall together

13 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Haulage truck goes up in flames

13 hrs ago | 3371 Views

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

14 hrs ago | 4644 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

14 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

14 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

15 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

15 hrs ago | 1309 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

15 hrs ago | 3045 Views

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

15 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

15 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Woman bashes ex-boyfriend

15 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Mugabe's Sekeramayi hits hard times

15 hrs ago | 1979 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days