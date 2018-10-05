Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ONE man died and five others were injured on Monday after artisanal miners clashed over gold claims at Vova Mine just outside Gwanda.

The deceased has been identified as Ndodana Ncube (28).

He was an alleged member of a gang involved in the violent clashes.

Of the injured, who are yet to be identified, three were transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), while the other two are receiving treatment at Gwanda General Hospital.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident yesterday.

"We are investigating murder and violent assaults (cases) which occurred at Vova just outside Gwanda. We have made six arrests," he said.

It is understood the clashes started early on Monday after the discovery of a gold belt at Vova, an unregistered mine.

Meanwhile, an illegal gold panner is battling for life at Gweru General Hospital after he was hacked by machetes several times in Mbizo 7 on Monday.

Isaac Chigunwe, who is reported to be the leader of another gang, was, according to the police, struck by machetes all over the body after a rival group raided his girlfriend's home early Monday morning.

In a police report seen by Southern Eye, the gang was allegedly led by Goodhope Mahachi of Rutendo in Redcliff, who is now being sought by the police.

"The victim has since been transferred to Gweru General Hospital because his condition is critical, while police are informed that Mahachi was part of the gang which attacked Chigunwe," part of the report reads.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mahachi blamed Chigunwe of being behind the arrest of his young brother some time last year.

According to the police report, Mahachiwas recently acquitted at the Gweru High Court of murder after facing allegations of hacking his victim to death.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Vova, #Gold, #Killed

Comments

Farm forsale

Bulawayo land to be developed

Bulawayo stands forsale

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo

Plate compactor for hire

Land to be developed

Burnside stand

Retail space to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

24 mins ago | 36 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

32 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

57 mins ago | 820 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

1 hr ago | 3844 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

1 hr ago | 1649 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

1 hr ago | 3510 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

1 hr ago | 2090 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

1 hr ago | 476 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

1 hr ago | 878 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

1 hr ago | 626 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

'Dynamos lack quality players,' says Katsande

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Fraud accused Ginimbi named face of Harare International Carnival

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's government re-activates price control taskforce

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

EU poll report reads like MDC-Alliance script

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Bosso close in on Prince, Zakhu

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zinara board fired

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns demonstrators

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Fierce fighting looms in MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Zimbabwe election results not 'verifiable' or 'traceable', says EU

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe will continue using multi-currency system, says Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3767 Views

Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes progress on Arrears Clearance Road Map

13 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

14 hrs ago | 5824 Views

Zimbabwe: We rise and fall together

14 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Haulage truck goes up in flames

14 hrs ago | 3513 Views

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

15 hrs ago | 4765 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

15 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

15 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

15 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

15 hrs ago | 737 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

16 hrs ago | 1350 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

16 hrs ago | 3202 Views

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

16 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

16 hrs ago | 2358 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

16 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days