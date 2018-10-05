One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE man died and five others were injured on Monday after artisanal miners clashed over gold claims at Vova Mine just outside Gwanda.The deceased has been identified as Ndodana Ncube (28).He was an alleged member of a gang involved in the violent clashes.Of the injured, who are yet to be identified, three were transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), while the other two are receiving treatment at Gwanda General Hospital.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident yesterday."We are investigating murder and violent assaults (cases) which occurred at Vova just outside Gwanda. We have made six arrests," he said.It is understood the clashes started early on Monday after the discovery of a gold belt at Vova, an unregistered mine.Meanwhile, an illegal gold panner is battling for life at Gweru General Hospital after he was hacked by machetes several times in Mbizo 7 on Monday.Isaac Chigunwe, who is reported to be the leader of another gang, was, according to the police, struck by machetes all over the body after a rival group raided his girlfriend's home early Monday morning.In a police report seen by Southern Eye, the gang was allegedly led by Goodhope Mahachi of Rutendo in Redcliff, who is now being sought by the police."The victim has since been transferred to Gweru General Hospital because his condition is critical, while police are informed that Mahachi was part of the gang which attacked Chigunwe," part of the report reads.Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mahachi blamed Chigunwe of being behind the arrest of his young brother some time last year.According to the police report, Mahachiwas recently acquitted at the Gweru High Court of murder after facing allegations of hacking his victim to death.