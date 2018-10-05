Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) Pension Fund has petitioned the High Court of Zimbabwe seeking an order to evict Telecel Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd from its Beitbridge premises, accusing the latter of failing to pay $8 414 in rentals.The power utility's pension fund also said it is seeking another order to compel the mobile network provider to settle the rental arrears following the cancellation of the lease agreement signed sometime in 2012.Through its lawyers, Zesa Pension Fund filed summons at the Harare High court on Tuesday and the mobile company is yet to respond to the litigation.