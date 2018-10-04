Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Uncertainty hangs over the future of bond notes and real-time gross settlement (RTGS) transfers, as more businesses are rejecting the two payment methods and the economy is effectively re-dollarizing.This comes against the background of conflicting signals by senior government officials particularly Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, that have fuelled Zimbabwe's sky-high parallel market rates, price increases, commodity shortages and temporary company closures.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's runaway cash black market is anticipated to remain firm in the wake of a deepening foreign exchange scarcity that saw the United State dollar premium surging to 400 percent as at midday yesterday.