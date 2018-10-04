Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A showdown is looming in Zimbabwe on Thursday as labour unions have vowed to go ahead with planned protests against the country's continued economic crisis. This is despite a police ban on account of fears of a fresh cholera outbreak.

Zimbabwe's largest trade union, the Zimbabwe Congress Trade Union (ZCTU) called for national protests on Thursday as the country's economic crisis worsened, AFP reported.

The ZCTU said the strike was triggered by sharp price hikes, a new tax on electronic transactions and daily shortages ranging from fuel to drugs.

"We are going to approach the courts. We do not think the police have a legal basis [for any ban]," ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said on Tuesday.

But according to NewsDay, the country's home affairs minister Cain Mathema warned that police would be out in full force to thwart any attempts by the ZCTU to demonstrate.

Mathema reportedly said that while Zimbabweans had a democratic right to demonstrate, that right must be exercised within the limits of the law.

New lows

"We hear that there are some who want to demonstrate against what they say are an untenable economic situation in the country. Let me say that our President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is a peace-loving person. We are a law-abiding government and so is our President.

"If people go against the law and go to demonstrate, they must know that our law will deal with them harshly. We don't want law breakers. We don't want people who break our peace," Mathema was quoted as saying.

Zimbabwe's moribund economy has hit new lows in recent days with shops struggling to stock shelves, prices of goods such as cooking oil rising rapidly due to panic buying and long queues outside petrol stations.

A 2c tax for every dollar of electronic payments was introduced last week as President Emmerson Mnangagwa sought  to revive the debt-ridden economy.

The local "bond note" currency, which in theory has the same value as the US dollar, has been in freefall in recent weeks, raising fears of a return to the hyper-inflation that wrecked national finances in 2009.

"It's either we do nothing but die in our homes because pharmacies are closing and hospitals have no drugs (or we) speak up and stand up for our rights," ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said this week.

Zimbabwe has announced job cuts for civil servants as part of reforms to cut expenditure.

"We must all be realistic... Whatever some may claim, there are no silver bullets or quick fixes," Mnangagwa said on Monday calling for people not to panic.

Public gatherings were banned in Harare last month to tackle the cholera outbreak that has claimed at least 49 lives. Authorities have said the disease was now under control.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24
More on: #Police, #Showdown, #Clash

Comments

Bulawayo stands forsale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo

Looking for houses for sale and land

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

Burnside stand

Farm forsale

Retail space to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

21 mins ago | 434 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

22 mins ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

23 mins ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

28 mins ago | 454 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

29 mins ago | 125 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

30 mins ago | 174 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

33 mins ago | 190 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

35 mins ago | 143 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

35 mins ago | 102 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

37 mins ago | 157 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

38 mins ago | 41 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

39 mins ago | 54 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

40 mins ago | 40 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

41 mins ago | 165 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

41 mins ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

42 mins ago | 54 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

43 mins ago | 247 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

45 mins ago | 160 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

46 mins ago | 257 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

47 mins ago | 245 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

48 mins ago | 216 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

49 mins ago | 116 Views

'Dynamos lack quality players,' says Katsande

49 mins ago | 92 Views

Fraud accused Ginimbi named face of Harare International Carnival

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa's government re-activates price control taskforce

52 mins ago | 133 Views

EU poll report reads like MDC-Alliance script

53 mins ago | 275 Views

Bosso close in on Prince, Zakhu

55 mins ago | 81 Views

Zinara board fired

55 mins ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns demonstrators

57 mins ago | 213 Views

Fierce fighting looms in MDC Alliance

58 mins ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe election results not 'verifiable' or 'traceable', says EU

59 mins ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe will continue using multi-currency system, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3693 Views

Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3029 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes progress on Arrears Clearance Road Map

12 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

13 hrs ago | 5582 Views

Zimbabwe: We rise and fall together

13 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Haulage truck goes up in flames

13 hrs ago | 3365 Views

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

14 hrs ago | 4638 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

14 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

14 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

14 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

15 hrs ago | 1308 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

15 hrs ago | 3041 Views

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

15 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

15 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Woman bashes ex-boyfriend

15 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Mugabe's Sekeramayi hits hard times

15 hrs ago | 1976 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days