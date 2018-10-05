Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

by Staff writer
6 hrs ago | Views
SUSPENSION OF THE PENSION FUND MANAGER FOR UNIFIED COUNCILS PENSION FUND (MR. BENJAMIN CHIYANGWA).

Notice is hereby given that the Pension Fund Manager for Unified Councils Pension Fund is on suspension and that he is not allowed to conduct any business for Unified Councils Pension Fund.

For any information you may require please feel free to contact Unified Councils Pension Fund through its Public Relations Office on 0242-756548 or 0242-757762.




Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Bulawayo land to be developed

Looking for houses for sale and land

Plate compactor for hire

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

Bulawayo stand forsale

Burnside stand

Bulawayo stands forsale

Properties


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dissecting the recent Monetary Policy Statement

20 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa became Chamisa's undoing

44 mins ago | 638 Views

Say it with me: G-U-K-U-R-A-H-U-N-D-I

45 mins ago | 225 Views

ZCP condemns ZCTU activists arrest

46 mins ago | 269 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

50 mins ago | 572 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

50 mins ago | 238 Views

'Buyanga legally owns contested house'

53 mins ago | 184 Views

Zim police arrest ZCTU members ahead of anti-govt protest as court hears challenge of demo ban

1 hr ago | 994 Views

MDC deplores heavy police deployment in cities

2 hrs ago | 970 Views

Shootings a manifestation of bigger problems

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Access to state funds restricted to those affiliated to Zanu PF

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

MDC Alliance economics does not address production sector

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

Well-cash case to be heard by High Court

3 hrs ago | 997 Views

MDC Alliance legislator blast Zanu PF govt for failing to fulfill its elections promises

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

Chamisa master of deceit

4 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Planned demonstrations retrogressive

4 hrs ago | 987 Views

The US Dollar or the South African Rand - Let's examine the facts

4 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Globetrotting and U-turn Minister is Asia begging for funds - no, first sort illegitimacy

4 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Air Namibia cancels flights to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 3244 Views

ZCTU fights protest ban in the courts

5 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Mugabe's 'I can come back' meme go viral

5 hrs ago | 4091 Views

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

6 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

6 hrs ago | 2669 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

7 hrs ago | 16207 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

7 hrs ago | 4493 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

7 hrs ago | 12666 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

7 hrs ago | 7033 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

7 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

7 hrs ago | 1364 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

7 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

7 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

7 hrs ago | 884 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

7 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

7 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

7 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

7 hrs ago | 685 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

7 hrs ago | 541 Views

'Dynamos lack quality players,' says Katsande

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Fraud accused Ginimbi named face of Harare International Carnival

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's government re-activates price control taskforce

7 hrs ago | 642 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days