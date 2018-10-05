Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

News / National

by Staff writer

SUSPENSION OF THE PENSION FUND MANAGER FOR UNIFIED COUNCILS PENSION FUND (MR. BENJAMIN CHIYANGWA).Notice is hereby given that the Pension Fund Manager for Unified Councils Pension Fund is on suspension and that he is not allowed to conduct any business for Unified Councils Pension Fund.For any information you may require please feel free to contact Unified Councils Pension Fund through its Public Relations Office on 0242-756548 or 0242-757762.