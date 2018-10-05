ZCTU fights protest ban in the courts

News / National

by newzimbabwe

A Harare magistrate will today hear an application by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) seeking an order to reverse a police ban on its planned march against government's new fiscal and monetary regime.According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) the matter is set for hearing mid-morning Thursday."Harare Magistrate Lanzini Ncube will on Thursday 11 October 2018, at11:30 am preside over the hearing of an application filed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyer Noble Chinhanu on behalf of Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) seeking to overturn the Zimbabwe Republic Police ban of the ZCTU protest against the country's agonising economic crisis scheduled for Wednesday 11 October 2018," an alert from the rights lobby group said late Wednesday.