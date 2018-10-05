Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance legislator blast Zanu PF govt for failing to fulfill its elections promises

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago
MDC Alliance legislator Ruth Labode has rapped the ruling Zanu PF for grabbing power through rigging the election and failing to implement the programmes it promised during campaigns.

"l have a few questions to my Zanu PF friends. You say you won elections (according to ZEC & Con court). You had your working plan going into the elections, that in the event that you are declared winners you would implement to improve people's lives right ? You have dozens of mega deals that you signed after November 17 and to date you are still signing new ones right? I deliberately ignored pre November 17 so that we concentrate on what you call a new "dispensation" she said.

"You don't need or seek any endorsement from a loser" who is just power hungry as you put it right?. You have a wonderful team of technocrats in the cabinet right? You have all powers in the legislative assembly right? over two thirds majority in both houses. You have 100% representation in the cabinet (Executive ). The judiciary is fully functional and 100% behind you right? (Taking even from their new themes where they have banners inscribed "Zimbabwe is open for business" which has been President Emmerson Mnangagwa's mantra since taking oath of office last year. You have flown several meetings on ZBC T.V. and Zim Papers of President ED with "several multi billionaire investors" warming up to the new dispensation right?. You have Britain and your all weather friends (China and Russia ) on your side right?"

She said so what has MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa got to do with the current crisis bewildering our nation?

"Why are you saying Chamisa is holding back the nation? Has Chamisa got power to stop your warmed up multibillionaire investors? Has Chamisa got power to Influence the currency exchange rates of your RTGs balances / Nostro / Bond notes and USD? Does Chamisa control the coming in of Fuel into the country? Does Chamisa control the the price hikes on almost all basic commodities on the shelves?," she said. "What exactly do you want."

Source - Byo24News

