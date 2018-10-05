Well-cash case to be heard by High Court

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The High Court will sit down to make a determination on a case involving Well-cash Debt Collectors and Mr. Cephas Madyanyoka a member of Community Water Alliance. The case will be heard before Justice Dube on 11 October 2018, 9am at the High Court in Harare.The litigation arose when Well-cash Debt collectors was engaged to collect debt on behalf the City of Harare. Mr. Madyanyoka will be represented by lawyers from the Law Society of Zimbabwe. Mr. Madyanyoka is arguing that the paralegal operations of Well-cash were illegal and that Well-cash enjoyed special privileges reserved only for legal practitioners as defined in the Legal Practitioners Act (Chapter 27:07).The State Procurement Board which falls under the Office of the President and Cabinet awarded a tender to Well-cash to collect debts on behalf of the City of Harare. The collections targeted citizens who had no knowledge of the law and this led to loss of few financial resources that residents had.The case of Well-cash raised a lot of concerns and public interest. There are un-confirmed rumors that former Minister of Health David Parirenyatwa is the owner although his name does not feature on both registration documents and company board members. The rumor of Parirenyetwa owning Well-cash grew thicker when one of Well-cash workers Panganai Fobo spilled the beans after interrogation by Police CID section two weeks ago. Panganai Fobo has been instructed to report once a week and has had his passport confiscated by police. The work to drag Well-cash to court had collaborative work involving Community Water Alliance, Combined Harare Residents Association, Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and the Law Society of Zimbabwe.For more details on the legal proceedings on the case, get in touch with Anesu Chirisa on +263 774 189 429, the Programs Manager- Policy, Research and Advocacy at Law Society of Zimbabwe.Community Water Alliance urge members of the public and those affected by the operations of Well-cash debt collectors to come to the court and offer solidarity to this worth cause. The case is open to the public.