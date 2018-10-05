MDC Alliance economics does not address production sector

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Communist Party secretary general Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena has said he has gone through the MDC Alliance economic intervention approach and noticed it does not deal with issue of productivity to stabilise the economy."Last year, we circulated this copy of the Vanguard online to comrades. I have just gone through the intervention by the MDC Alliance in parliament yesterday led by Hon Tapiwa Mashakada and HonTendai Biti on the economic recovery. Unfortunately, their intervention does not speak to production," he said."One expects that, the focus should shift to agriculture as the agricultural season is approaching. The myth that our economic challenges will simple evaporate by joining the Rand Union must be rejected. You can not run a sound economy by opening Zimbabwe to be a dumping site of South African, Asian goods- we need to produce our own goods for local consumption and for export."He said the booklet they produced last year makes critical proposals which we think we should pay attention to.