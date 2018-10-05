Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Access to state funds restricted to those affiliated to Zanu PF

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Access to state funds has also been restricted to only those who can demonstrate affiliation to the ruling party at the Women's Bank.

This was revealed by the Zimbabwe Peace Project in its latest report.

"This is in violation of the right not to be unfairly discriminated against on the basis of political affiliation. Citizens have a right to food which is being violated through partisan distribution of food aid.

"In an extreme case of entitlement, a losing Zanu PF candidate caused food and inputs not to be distributed in a bid to frustrate the new MDC Alliance councillor. Political polarisation is standing in the way of citizens fully enjoying their right to access food aid and benefit from other state resources," said ZPP.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

