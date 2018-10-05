Zim police arrest ZCTU members ahead of anti-govt protest as court hears challenge of demo ban

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ZIMBABWEAN authorities have swooped on dozens of Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) members and arrested them in a pre-emptive strike to thwart an anti-government protest organised by the labour union to protest against government's disastrous economic policies.In Harare, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers arrested ZCTU members including the labour union's leaders Peter Mutasa and Japhet Moyo at their offices and detained them at Harare Central Police Station.In Mutare, ZRP officers arrested some ZCTU members from their offices and detained them at Mutare Central Police Station while in Masvingo, the law enforcement agents arrested some ZCTU members and detained them at Masvingo Central Police Station.In response to the arrests, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has deployed lawyers to offer emergency legal support services to the ZCTU members arrested in Harare, Mutare and Masvingo.Meanwhile, Harare Magistrate Lanzini Ncube will at 11:30 AM preside over the hearing on an application filed by ZLHR lawyer Noble Chinhanu on Wednesday 10 October 2018 seeking an order to overturn the ZRP ban of ZCTU's anti-government protest.