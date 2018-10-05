ZCP condemns ZCTU activists arrest

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Communist Party secretary general Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena has condemned the arrest of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions activists for demonstrating in Harare against the economic crisis rocking the country following the announcement of economic policy.ZCTU staged demonstration in the capital, against the police ban."We condemn the arrest of the leadership of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions leadership across the country. The information we have so far is as follows; ZCTU President Peter Mutasa, Secretary General Japhet Moyo and eight others have been arrested in Harare; 20 people have been arrested in Mutare; 18 people have been arrested in Masvingo; Whilst our Bulawayo comrades are closed in at our Bulawayo offices," he said."We call on the government of Zimbabwe to respect right of workers to assembly as provided for in the constitution. This behavior by the police is an indication to all that the police remains a private militia of the ruling party. We call on the immediate release of all the ZCTU leaders.