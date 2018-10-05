Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

ZCP condemns ZCTU activists arrest

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Communist Party secretary general Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena has condemned the arrest of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions activists for demonstrating in Harare against the economic crisis rocking the country following the announcement of economic policy.

ZCTU staged demonstration in the capital, against the police ban.

"We condemn the arrest of the leadership of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions leadership across the country. The information we have so far is as follows; ZCTU President Peter Mutasa, Secretary General Japhet Moyo and eight others have been arrested in Harare; 20 people have been arrested in Mutare; 18 people have been arrested in Masvingo; Whilst our Bulawayo comrades are closed in at our Bulawayo offices," he said.

"We call on the government of Zimbabwe to respect right of workers to assembly as provided for in the constitution. This behavior by the police is an indication to all that the police remains a private militia of the ruling party. We call on the immediate release of all the ZCTU leaders.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Stands for sale

Retail space to let

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

Land to be developed

Plate compactor for hire

Bulawayo stands forsale

Bulawayo land to be developed

Properties


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe general warns on foreign bases in Djibouti

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Armed police patrolling streets in Harare

22 mins ago | 221 Views

Village chairman stabs soldier

28 mins ago | 218 Views

Mvurwi's six Nyaus, a place shrouded with mystery.

33 mins ago | 154 Views

Dissecting the recent Monetary Policy Statement

54 mins ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa became Chamisa's undoing

1 hr ago | 1286 Views

Say it with me: G-U-K-U-R-A-H-U-N-D-I

1 hr ago | 486 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

1 hr ago | 1051 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

1 hr ago | 445 Views

'Buyanga legally owns contested house'

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Zim police arrest ZCTU members ahead of anti-govt protest as court hears challenge of demo ban

2 hrs ago | 2252 Views

MDC deplores heavy police deployment in cities

2 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Shootings a manifestation of bigger problems

2 hrs ago | 909 Views

Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Access to state funds restricted to those affiliated to Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 778 Views

MDC Alliance economics does not address production sector

4 hrs ago | 555 Views

Well-cash case to be heard by High Court

4 hrs ago | 1089 Views

MDC Alliance legislator blast Zanu PF govt for failing to fulfill its elections promises

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chamisa master of deceit

4 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Planned demonstrations retrogressive

4 hrs ago | 1025 Views

The US Dollar or the South African Rand - Let's examine the facts

5 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Globetrotting and U-turn Minister is Asia begging for funds - no, first sort illegitimacy

5 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Air Namibia cancels flights to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 3460 Views

ZCTU fights protest ban in the courts

6 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Mugabe's 'I can come back' meme go viral

6 hrs ago | 4275 Views

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

6 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

6 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

7 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

7 hrs ago | 17377 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

7 hrs ago | 4636 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

7 hrs ago | 13394 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

7 hrs ago | 7562 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

7 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

7 hrs ago | 1393 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

7 hrs ago | 718 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

7 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

7 hrs ago | 916 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

7 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

8 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

8 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

8 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days