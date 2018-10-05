Village chairman stabs soldier

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Unfair distribution of Presidential input scheme landed an Mvurwi village chairman in trouble after he allegedly stabbed a disgruntled member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and was finally dragged to Guruve magistrates courts yesterday.The village chairman of Rongore farm, Mvurwi Kudakwashe Musona aka Macharonga pleaded not guilty to assault charge before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who remanded the matter to 26 October.The state alleges on 21 September 2018 at Rumanje farm villagers were receiving the presidential inputs and the chairman Musona ordered people to pay 10 cents each so as to get the input which the whole village complied.A member of the (ZNA) who is also a villager at Rongore Milton Kachasu was ordered to pay $1.50 and refused to pay labelling the chairman corrupt.After the distribution of the inputs the two went for a beer drink where they had a misunderstanding over the unfair distribution of the input.Musona reportedly poured a bottle of Super Chibuku on the soldier who also bought his bottle and retaliated.The two pulled each other outside a bottle store for peaceful talks and talked before tearing each other's clothes.They stayed in the bottle store drinking separately for a while and called each other to go home on their way home they Musona pressed a stub of lighted tobacco on Kachasu's right eye before stabbing him three times on his right hand.