Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

NetOne in talks with Telkom from South Africa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's state-owned mobile operator has begun talks with Telkom about a possible joint venture, the head of the country's privatisation agency said.

Zimbabwe's treasury is accelerating the sale of government assets to raise money needed to fix infrastructure such as roads and hospitals that have fallen into disrepair after almost two decades of misrule under former President Robert Mugabe. NetOne is one of at least 35 companies earmarked by the state to be offered to private investors.

This article was published on Zim Techreview.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
More on: #NetOne, #Telkom,

Comments

Bulawayo stands forsale

Plate compactor for hire

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo

Farm forsale

Stands for sale

Properties

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe has enough fuel'

2 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zimbabwe general warns on foreign bases in Djibouti

3 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Armed police patrolling streets in Harare

3 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Village chairman stabs soldier

3 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Mvurwi's six Nyaus, a place shrouded with mystery.

3 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Dissecting the recent Monetary Policy Statement

4 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa became Chamisa's undoing

4 hrs ago | 3866 Views

Say it with me: G-U-K-U-R-A-H-U-N-D-I

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

ZCP condemns ZCTU activists arrest

4 hrs ago | 950 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

4 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

'Buyanga legally owns contested house'

4 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zim police arrest ZCTU members ahead of anti-govt protest as court hears challenge of demo ban

5 hrs ago | 3925 Views

MDC deplores heavy police deployment in cities

5 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Shootings a manifestation of bigger problems

5 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Access to state funds restricted to those affiliated to Zanu PF

6 hrs ago | 926 Views

MDC Alliance economics does not address production sector

6 hrs ago | 692 Views

Well-cash case to be heard by High Court

7 hrs ago | 1321 Views

MDC Alliance legislator blast Zanu PF govt for failing to fulfill its elections promises

7 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chamisa master of deceit

7 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Planned demonstrations retrogressive

7 hrs ago | 1114 Views

The US Dollar or the South African Rand - Let's examine the facts

7 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Globetrotting and U-turn Minister is Asia begging for funds - no, first sort illegitimacy

7 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Air Namibia cancels flights to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 4153 Views

ZCTU fights protest ban in the courts

8 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Mugabe's 'I can come back' meme go viral

8 hrs ago | 4886 Views

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

9 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

9 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

9 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

10 hrs ago | 22022 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

10 hrs ago | 5186 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

10 hrs ago | 15788 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

10 hrs ago | 9072 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

10 hrs ago | 972 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

10 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

10 hrs ago | 1495 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

10 hrs ago | 814 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

10 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

10 hrs ago | 243 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

10 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

10 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

10 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

10 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

10 hrs ago | 438 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

10 hrs ago | 1255 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days