NetOne in talks with Telkom from South Africa
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's state-owned mobile operator has begun talks with Telkom about a possible joint venture, the head of the country's privatisation agency said.
Zimbabwe's treasury is accelerating the sale of government assets to raise money needed to fix infrastructure such as roads and hospitals that have fallen into disrepair after almost two decades of misrule under former President Robert Mugabe. NetOne is one of at least 35 companies earmarked by the state to be offered to private investors.
Source - zimtechreview.co.zw