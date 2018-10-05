Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe receives equipment for migration coordination

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The National Migration Coordination Directorate housed at the Ministry of Home Affairs will now be fully functional after receiving equipment from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The handover ceremony of office equipment took place in Harare where the IOM UN migration agency Mr Daniel Sam was present.

"I am confident that this support will strengthen the capacity of the National Migration Coordination Directorate to interact more with sector ministries and civil society organisations with the migration mandates and other migration related institutions such as the National Diaspora Directorate and the Trafficking in Person Secretariat to bring migration issues to the fore, promote safe, regular and orderly migration that benefits migrants and society," Mr Sam said.

With the cross-cutting and complex nature of migration, government established the International Ministerial Committee for Migration chaired by the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage portfolio to deal with issues of human trafficking.

"The gesture by IOM to technically capacitate the directorate will go a long way in ensuring that this coordination structure discharges its duties efficiently and effectively," said Mr Melusi Matshiya, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The office equipment includes heavy duty binding machine, overhead projector, laptops, computers, a combined printer and photocopier.

The migration project is being funded by European Union.



Source - zbc

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days