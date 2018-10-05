Man beats wife to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 58 YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man reportedly murdered his wife by assaulting her with open hands yesterday after the couple went for a the funeral in a compound the previous day where the wife subsequently dodged the funeral for a beer drink at Chigudu Township.Kenzky Allison (58) of Chigudu farm in Mvurwi allegedly murdered Rose Allison (53) whom he found drinking beer and ordered her to go home but the wife did not budge hence the husband forcibly dragged her home where he severely assaulted her.Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the incident."I can confirm a murder case in Chigudu, Mvurwi the suspect (Kenzy Allison) is assisting police with investigations after he allegedly assaulted his wife to death by smashing her on the walls and on rocky surface of their homestead," Masikati said.The police observed blood stains on the walls where the deceased was being smashed on."Allison told the police that he assaulted his wife on Wednesday night and he went to bed leaving her on the floor just to wake up the following morning seeing her motionless, he called his neighbours to witness the incident who subsequently filed a police report."Masikati urged people to respect human life and avoid violence so as to avoid unnecessary loss of life."We urge people to shun violence and respect human life as that will cause unnecessary loss of human life."