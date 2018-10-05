Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Price madness spills to sex

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CASUAL sex has become a luxury only for those with deep pockets as consumables of the adult game have skyrocketed at city pharmacies.

Word on the street is that sex workers in the city have increased their rates. However, there is not much panic 'buying' as compared to other commodities that have since gone up.

Hookers said they increased the price of their services following suit as everything else had gone up.
It seems it is not only those that need the service of sex workers that are set to suffer.

"The economy screws us all," said one disappointed buyer after he found a pack of Carex condoms that usually cost $4 now going for $15 at a local supermarket.

Emergency contraceptives and pregnancy test kit prices have also skyrocketed, with some pharmacies having just removed them from the shelves.

"Just last week, morning after pills cost $5 and I got to the same pharmacy and they tell me that they are $25. It is total madness. We would rather not have sex," said a Bulawayo woman who refused to be named.

"Now is the time when we should party and drink responsibly because we cannot afford to be getting emergency contraceptives from pharmacies as they are now just unacceptable," she added.

With sex having become beyond the reach for many, one wonders what the situation requires as many in society find it difficult to resist the call of nature.

A local pharmacist who declined to be named said her pharmacy was only accepting forex and had since displayed prices in rand and US dollars.

She claimed that they changed the prices after they realised that there was a lot of 'panic buying ' of the commodities following the closure of some city pharmacies.

The B-Metro news crew conducted a snap survey around the city and established that most pharmacies had closed shop, purporting to be carrying out stocktaking. However, a number of supermarkets and clothing outlets had also closed for 'stock take'.

A patron at a local nightspot who identified himself as Tenson Ndoro said casual sex was now beyond his league and he was seriously considering marrying his girlfriend.

"I enjoy no strings attached relationships but I do have a steady girlfriend. Now that the price of safe and responsible intercourse has become so high, the best option is to marry because at the end of the day, the truth is that I can't live without sex," said Ndoro.

He said sex workers were now charging an average of $40 per session, something they had been charging between $5 and $10.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Sex, #Pills, #Prices

Comments

Land for sale

Plate compactor for hire

Houses buyers

Stands for sale

Bulawayo land to be developed

Farm forsale

Stands forsale

Plots for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

2 hrs ago | 4577 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2598 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

3 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Man pulls father's member

3 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Majome eyes PG post

3 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

3 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

3 hrs ago | 4433 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

3 hrs ago | 1890 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 933 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

4 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

4 hrs ago | 777 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

4 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

4 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

4 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

4 hrs ago | 851 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

4 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

4 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

4 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bosso get their Prince

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Dr Mnangagwa to officiate at GZU graduation, while economy burns

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

EU slammed over biased Zimbabwe election report

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Cop arrested for shoplifting

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to undergo painful epoch'

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Musician's wife kills self over infidelity

4 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Rapist father pours hot porridge on pregnant daughter

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Tsikamutanda dies after snake overpowers him during exorcism

4 hrs ago | 854 Views

Hands off wife's phone, court rules

4 hrs ago | 487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days