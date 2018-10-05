Mpopoma, Luveve swimming pools re-open after 15 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Mpopoma and Luveve Bulawayo City Council-run swimming pools re-opened on 1 October after being closed for 15 years.This was much to the joy of school going children who have been thronging the two recreation centres in numbers.With the scorching heat that has punctuated this year's summer season, adults are in it too.Mpopoma Swimming Pool lifeguard, supervisor and trainer Khumbulani Moyo said it was fascinating to see young and old swimmers take to their local pools."It's an exciting experience. I'm happy for the kids and adults who now utilise this facility. The response has been very good. This recreational facility serves a good purpose," said Moyo, an experienced swimming trainer who has also been manning Eastern Pools.Last Saturday, Moyo said 160 young swimmers and over 30 adults visited the Mpopoma Pool."Six swimmers have since enrolled for training with us. The place has been busy ever since it re-opened. During the course of the week we usually have a total of 20 plus swimmers. Last Friday over 100 swimmers came here and on Saturday 160 young swimmers and over 30 adult swimmers took to the pools," said Moyo adding that the pool had also been frequented by swimmers from nearby suburbs that include Njube, Nguboyenja, Matshobana, Entumbane and Thorngrove.At both swimming pools, school going children fees are pegged at 60 cents per session. Adults pay $2.30 for a single session.The swimming pools open from 10am to 1pm for morning sessions and 2pm to 6pm for afternoon sessions.Bongani Lusinga, a lifeguard and swimming trainer at Luveve Swimming Pool said that last Saturday 88 children went for a dip while 67 young swimmers were in a whirl this past Sunday.The two swimming facilities will also help in offering life saving courses and swimming competitions in the city's high density suburbs that have been deprived of such activities.The Luveve swimming pool is a 25-yard and six lane facility, while the Mpopoma pool is a 25-yard and has eight lanes.The opening of the two means the Bulawayo City Council now has five operational pools, which also include Bulawayo City Pool, Barham Green and Northend.Barbourfields swimming pool has not been working for years and little has been done to rehabilitate the dilapidated facility.Meanwhile, it seems the high cost of wedding venues could soon be a thing of the past as the BCC run swimming pools are the cheapest venues on the market.According to the latest council minutes, the Barham Green (BG) swimming pool is the most popular with couples as the preferred wedding venue.This is because hiring the swimming pool is fairly cheap, $55 per hour which amounts to about $441.60 for the whole day. All they have to bring is catering chairs and décor.The whole of August, BG Pool was booked and more couples have been booking, according to the minutes."There were also three advance bookings as follows:13th October, 21st and 28th December 2018," read the minutes.