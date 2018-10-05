Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mpopoma, Luveve swimming pools re-open after 15 years

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Mpopoma and Luveve Bulawayo City Council-run swimming pools re-opened on 1 October after being closed for 15 years.

This was much to the joy of school going children who have been thronging the two recreation centres in numbers.

With the scorching heat that has punctuated this year's summer season, adults are in it too.

Mpopoma Swimming Pool lifeguard, supervisor and trainer Khumbulani Moyo said it was fascinating to see young and old swimmers take to their local pools.

"It's an exciting experience. I'm happy for the kids and adults who now utilise this facility.  The response has been very good. This recreational facility serves a good purpose," said Moyo, an experienced swimming trainer who has also been manning Eastern Pools.

Last Saturday, Moyo said 160 young swimmers and over 30 adults visited the Mpopoma Pool.

"Six swimmers have since enrolled for training with us. The place has been busy ever since it re-opened. During the course of the week we usually have a total of 20 plus swimmers. Last Friday over 100 swimmers came here and on Saturday 160 young swimmers and over 30 adult swimmers took to the pools," said Moyo adding that the pool had also been frequented by swimmers from nearby suburbs that include Njube, Nguboyenja, Matshobana, Entumbane and Thorngrove.

At both swimming pools, school going children fees are pegged at 60 cents per session. Adults pay $2.30 for a single session.

The swimming pools open from 10am to 1pm for morning sessions and 2pm to 6pm for afternoon sessions.

Bongani Lusinga, a lifeguard and swimming trainer at Luveve Swimming Pool said that last Saturday 88 children went for a dip while 67 young swimmers were in a whirl this past Sunday.

The two swimming facilities will also help in offering life saving courses and swimming competitions in the city's high density suburbs that have been deprived of such activities.

The Luveve swimming pool is a 25-yard and six lane facility, while the Mpopoma pool is a 25-yard and has eight lanes.

The opening of the two means the Bulawayo City Council now has five operational pools, which also include Bulawayo City Pool, Barham Green and Northend.

Barbourfields swimming pool has not been working for years and little has been done to rehabilitate the dilapidated facility.

Meanwhile, it seems the high cost of wedding venues could soon be a thing of the past as the BCC run swimming pools are the cheapest venues on the market.

According to the latest council minutes, the Barham Green (BG) swimming pool is the most popular with couples as the preferred wedding venue.

This is because hiring the swimming pool is fairly cheap, $55 per hour which amounts to about $441.60 for the whole day. All they have to bring is catering chairs and décor.

The whole of August, BG Pool was booked and more couples have been booking, according to the minutes.

"There were also three advance bookings as follows:13th October, 21st and 28th December 2018," read the minutes.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Comments

Houses buyers

Plate compactor for hire

Land for sale

Stands forsale

Houses forsale

Bulawayo stand forsale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

4 hrs ago | 7000 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 4607 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

4 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

4 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Man pulls father's member

4 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Majome eyes PG post

5 hrs ago | 3283 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

5 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

5 hrs ago | 6306 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

5 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

5 hrs ago | 2468 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1219 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

5 hrs ago | 477 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

5 hrs ago | 893 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

5 hrs ago | 660 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

5 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

5 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

5 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

5 hrs ago | 637 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

5 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

5 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

5 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

5 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

5 hrs ago | 2873 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

5 hrs ago | 559 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

5 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Bosso get their Prince

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Dr Mnangagwa to officiate at GZU graduation, while economy burns

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

EU slammed over biased Zimbabwe election report

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Cop arrested for shoplifting

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to undergo painful epoch'

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

Musician's wife kills self over infidelity

5 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Rapist father pours hot porridge on pregnant daughter

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Tsikamutanda dies after snake overpowers him during exorcism

5 hrs ago | 1018 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days