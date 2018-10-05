Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman kicks out broke hubby

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Kwekwe woman approached the civil courts seeking the eviction of her husband from their matrimonial home simply because he is jobless and broke.

Tabeth Nyirenda begged Kwekwe magistrate Miss Vimbai Mtukwa to assist her in evicting her husband of two years because he was 'useless'.

Nyirenda made the assertions when she sought a protection order against Nhundu whom she blamed for turning violent ever since he became broke.

"Your worship, I cannot stay with him anymore since he has turned abusive. He is also in the habit of bringing in girlfriends when I am away at work. I think it is because he is not employed that leads him to behave like that," said Nyirenda.

She said Nhundu did not fork out a cent to buy their matrimonial house in Torwood which she is now trying to throw him out from.

In his defence, Nhundu said all the allegations were lies telling the court that in fact the issue was that he was now broke and she wanted to chuck him out to pave way for another man.

"When we got married in 2016, I was rich but now that I am broke she now wants to get rid of me. We bought the house together but she now wants to turn against me so that she can bring another man into the house," said Nhundu.

Miss Mtukwa, however, gave a protection order in favour of Nyirenda and ordered Nhundu to desist from abusing his wife in any way.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Woman, #Hubby, #Out

Comments

