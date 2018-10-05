Tsikamutanda dies after snake overpowers him during exorcism

News / National

by Staff reporter

A CLEANSING ceremony turned horribly wrong when a self-proclaimed witch-hunter commonly known as a tsikamutanda died when he allegedly ran out of magical powers leading him to being bitten by a "possessed" snake he was getting rid of.The shocking incident happened at village head Mafuriranwa's homestead in Gokwe in the Midlands Province where a cleansing ceremony was being conducted.Although Midlands's provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the tragic incident she, however, didn't substantiate reports that the tsikamutanda, Kudakwashe Mushonga, died while conducting a cleansing ceremony."I can confirm that we are investigating a case of sudden death involving a man from Gokwe who died after being bitten by a snake," said Insp Mukwende.Meanwhile, according to reports gathered by B-Metro village head Mafuriranwa engaged the services of Mushonga claiming his family was being tormented by some mystical creatures.It is alleged that before the exorcism a family member narrated what was happening to their household."They revealed that a 'possessed' snake was causing havoc at the homestead. Dressed in his robes the tsikamutanda entered one of the bedroom huts where he removed some items which he claimed were also juju tormenting the family."After sometime he went back into the bedroom hut and captured a snake measuring about one metre under a bed which he said was also troubling the family. While holding the huge snake, the tsikamutanda struggled with it for sometime before he became powerless."The reptile then went on to bite him three times on the hand and thumb. Moments after the bites the tsikamutanda became unconscious," said a source from the area adding that people were devastated by the incident.Mushonga reportedly died upon admission at Gokwe District Hospital.The source said there was commotion as people ran for cover when the tsikamutanda was struggling with the huge reptile.Chief Nemangwe whose jurisdiction, village head Mafuriranwa's homestead falls under also confirmed the shocking incident."It was a tragically unlucky accident and we have since summoned the village head where the cleansing ceremony was being conducted to explain what happened on the fateful day," said Chief Nemangwe.