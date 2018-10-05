Musician's wife kills self over infidelity

News / National

by Staff reporter

UPCOMING popular Mutare youthful musician Lionel "Caff" Matanda is facing the darkest moment in his life after his wife – Oreen Sheila Phiri – hanged herself from a roof truss at the couple's Dangamvura Area 3 residence following an outburst over infidelity.The incident which happened on Sunday morning shocked the showbiz fraternity, residents and relatives who failed to swallow the death of Phiri aka Ciara.Caff is famed for hits like ''Perfect to Me'' and ''Ndiwe''.The deceased Phiri, who was an upcoming musician, was on the verge of releasing several videos shot by Big Joker Records. The couple has a five-month old son named Zane.When The Weekender visited Caff's residence at House Number 44 a few hours after the incident, baffled residents jostled to catch a glimpse of Phiri's lifeless body.The 19-year old, through a suicidal letter she allegedly wrote which The Weekender has, revealed that her soul will not rest until her five-month old baby is ''happy''.She said she took her life because she had realised that Caff was having an extra marital affair.Reads part of the letter: "Lionel just like I said before . . . I am sorry wandiwana ndisiri mhandara . . . I'm sorry I found out kuti you are dating someone else now if you wanna know why I did this it's becoz handisisna mufaro nevanhu vekwaka Suza you have finally showed me by calling me names. Now I'm asking you kuti mhamha vangu vazotore mwana, that's the only place where our son could be happy and I'm not going to rest until Zane is happy. I will always love you."Caff denied ever engaging in extra marital affairs. He alleged that his late wife had suicidal tendencies and once attempted to commit suicide three months ago.The dreadlocked musician said he untied his wife from the roof trusses just after she had hanged herself."It's sad my brother but I never cheated on her," said the distraught Caff."She had just finished breastfeeding and she asked me to hold the baby. I was shocked to see her body hanging on the roof truss in another room a few minutes later. She was suspecting me of having an extra marital, something which is not true.''Yes, I untied her thinking that she was still alive. I did not see this coming. I realised she was dead and there was nothing I could do. She had suicidal tendencies and at one time she once consumed some pills accusing me of having extra marital affairs.''But I would always tell her to verify before accusing me. It's sad it had to end this way," he added.Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said detectives were investigating the case."On October 7, around 11am, Matanda had a misunderstanding with the deceased over infidelity issues.'' She went to the bedroom and after an hour, Matanda saw Phiri's lifeless body hanging from a roof truss. He reported the matter to police. Investigations are in progress," said.