Cop arrested for shoplifting

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE long arm of the law caught up with a 27-year-old Chipinge police officer who was arrested for allegedly stealing a work suit and satchel valued at $95 from a local supermarket.

The cop, Irvene Mazambani, is based at ZRP Chipinge urban. He appeared before magistrate Mr Vuso Gapara on Saturday facing theft charges and pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded out of custody on $20 bail. The State led by Mr Themba Dhliwayo said on October 4, around 2pm, Mazambani entered into the supermarket and proceeded to the clothing and textile section where he took grey satchel and a blue work suit.

"Mazambani then removed the satchel from its plastic wrapper and put the blue work suit inside it.

He then carried the satchel on his back and proceeded to the butchery section where he took a packet of pock, valued at $2.50 and a packet of sausage valued at $3.50

"The accused person then proceeded to tills while carrying the satchel on his back. Mazambani paid $6 for the pock and sausage packets and exited the supermarket. He was subsequently arrested by the supermarket till supervisor," said Mr Dhliwayo.

The mattet was remanded to October 19 for trial.

Source - bmetro
