Dr Mnangagwa to officiate at GZU graduation, while economy burns

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa will today cap over 3 900 graduands during the Great Zimbabwe University's 12th graduation ceremony. It will be his first time to officiate at the graduation ceremony of the institution as Chancellor.Before the graduation ceremony, President Mnangagwa would be installed as the Great Zimbabwe University Chancellor. He will then cap 3 916 graduands from five faculties - namely the Gary Magadzire School of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Munhumutapa School of Commerce, Julius Nyerere School of Social Sciences, Robert Mugabe School of Education and Simon Muzenda School of Arts Culture and Heritage Studies.Great Zimbabwe University director of information and public relations, Mr Anderson Chipatiso yesterday said the graduation ceremony would be held at the university's main campus at Masvingo Teachers' College."The graduation ceremony will be historic in the sense that President Mnangagwa will cap graduands at our university for the first time as GZU Chancellor," he said."There will be an installation ceremony first where the President will be installed as the university Chancellor."The number of students who will graduate tomorrow (today) which stands at 3 916 shows the growth of the university over the years into one of the biggest institutions of higher learning in Zimbabwe."GZU has a student population of over 13 000.