Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson Mr Tendai Biti has been caught lying after alleging that the State was behind the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man during a dispute over parking in Harare on Wednesday.

The man was shot in the head by a 24-year-old motorist following an altercation over parking space at the corner of Angwa Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue just next to QV Pharmacy in Harare.

Mr Biti's attempts to whip up emotions against the Government hit a brick wall when his lies were exposed by witnesses to the shooting incident, who dismissed his claims as shameless falsehoods.

Posting on his Twitter timeline on Wednesday, Mr Biti wrote: "The junta has shot down two people in Harare's CBD this morning. The blatant fascism of this murderous regime is totally unacceptable. Surely the citizens can't live in perpetual fear of State hooliganism.

"Human life needs to be respected. There is no cause or reason which justifies the taking away of a life by the State. Not even capital punishment. How ironic is it that they are murdering people on the International Day Against Capital Punishment."

Even self-exiled former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, in a rare moment of reason, having lately devoted most of his time to needless attacks on the Government, questioned the truth behind Mr Biti's claims before posting a police statement on the incident.

A Twitter user @mapfumon said Mr Biti was offside and exaggerating things. "You are offside Biti. Was there myself. It was some touts vs a civilian who was armed. Please we don't want such extents of exaggeration and misinformation please," said the user.

Another user @xandatoto responded: "This is grossly irresponsible. A national leader shamelessly spreading falsehoods. Munasvoda."

Adding to the criticism, @tpericson hit out at Mr Biti posting: "Remorselessly lying this 'Tendai Biti', I was there and a civilian shot another over a raw deal. No wonder our country is in a mess right now. Focus on having people's lives better not lying so that some day you assume power, such selfishness, shame. Should it not be people first?"

Not a stranger to controversy, Mr Biti is facing charges of contravening Section 66A (1) of the Electoral Amendment Act Chapter 2:13, which prohibits the unofficial or false declaration of election results. He is alleged to have unlawfully declared MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa as winner of the presidential elections held on July 30.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Land for sale

Properties

Stands forsale

Bulawayo land to be developed

Buyers of farms & plots

Land to be developed

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Farm forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

2 hrs ago | 4479 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2512 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

3 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Man pulls father's member

3 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Majome eyes PG post

3 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

3 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

3 hrs ago | 4364 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

3 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

3 hrs ago | 1866 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

4 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

4 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

4 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

4 hrs ago | 841 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

4 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

4 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Bosso get their Prince

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Dr Mnangagwa to officiate at GZU graduation, while economy burns

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

EU slammed over biased Zimbabwe election report

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Cop arrested for shoplifting

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to undergo painful epoch'

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Musician's wife kills self over infidelity

4 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Rapist father pours hot porridge on pregnant daughter

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tsikamutanda dies after snake overpowers him during exorcism

4 hrs ago | 851 Views

Hands off wife's phone, court rules

4 hrs ago | 484 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days