Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
DEPUTY Defence minister Victor Matemadanda has defended the presence of soldiers at police roadblocks, saying it was their duty to protect the nation.

He was responding to Senator Phyllis Ndlovu of Matabeleland North who wanted to know why soldiers were being seen at roadblocks with fire arms, creating fear and panic among the general public.

"Our Constitution clearly states the duties that the army is to protect the country and the other is to help the police if called upon," Matemadanda said in Senate yesterday.

"The police asked for help from the soldiers and this is found in the Constitution of our country that we wrote together as a nation."

Matemadanda, however, did not disclose why the soldiers helping the police were armed.

"Every country has its own security system and information on the threats to nation is divulged to the top officials only and not everyone else," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Buyers of farms & plots

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Stands forsale

Plate compactor for hire

Farm forsale

Gold mine for sale

Farm forsale

Plots for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

2 hrs ago | 4396 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2456 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

3 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Man pulls father's member

3 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Majome eyes PG post

3 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

3 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

3 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

3 hrs ago | 4310 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

3 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

3 hrs ago | 1853 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

4 hrs ago | 964 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

4 hrs ago | 542 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

4 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

4 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

4 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

4 hrs ago | 2230 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

4 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Bosso get their Prince

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Dr Mnangagwa to officiate at GZU graduation, while economy burns

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

EU slammed over biased Zimbabwe election report

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Cop arrested for shoplifting

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to undergo painful epoch'

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Musician's wife kills self over infidelity

4 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Rapist father pours hot porridge on pregnant daughter

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Tsikamutanda dies after snake overpowers him during exorcism

4 hrs ago | 847 Views

Hands off wife's phone, court rules

4 hrs ago | 482 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days