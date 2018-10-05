SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has opened high-level discussions with a major, but unnamed South African automobile parts producing company, which is interested in setting up a catalytic converters manufacturing plant in the country, according to Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando.This comes as the Government is also working on a grand scheme of growing the mining sector from the current $3 billion to $12 billion industry by 2023, and expand its contribution towards attaining President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030, of transforming Zimbabwe into a middle-income country with per capita income of above $3 500.More to follow...