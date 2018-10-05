Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has invited the IMF to undertake a supervised economic reform plan as it moves to implement reforms and complete the Lima arrears clearance plan agreed in 2015.

Under the Lima plan Zimbabwe agreed to pay the combined $1.8 billion arrears to three preferred creditors - IMF, the World Bank and AfDB by June 30 2016.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Wednesday, backed Zimbabwe's debt clearance strategy and the country's two-year economic stabilisation plan, according to Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube.

This follows a round-table meeting held between Zimbabwe's delegations led by Ncube with global lenders in Bali, Indonesia, at the IMF, World Bank annual meeting to discuss and road map for clearing the country's $1,8 billion arrears.

Clearing the arrears to the World Bank and the African Development Bank will help unlock new funding for the country - stopped in 2000 after the country defaulted. Zimbabwe owes the World Bank and the AfDB $1,2 billion and $600 million respectively.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's chances of accessing financial bailout are not only limited to arrears clearance to the international financial institutions amid indications the ongoing re-engagement efforts by the Government might be scuttled by continued existence of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA), well-placed sources have said.

It also emerged  that comprehensive and consistent package of policies for sustainable inclusive growth remain critical to unlock fresh funding for Harare.

This comes as Zimbabwe's external arrears continue mounting with the country owing $2,1 billion to international financial institutions and a further $3,3 billion from bilateral arrangements.

In total the country's external debt amounts to $8,8 billion with $5,6 billion in arrears.

But for the country to clear the arrears, it will also have to convince the US to remove ZIDERA, which even after arrears clearance will still be a stumbling block to provide funding to the southern African state.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Business Times
More on: #Mthuli_Ncube, #IMF, #Plan

Comments

Plate compactor for hire

Stands forsale

Bulawayo stands forsale

Land to be developed

Gold mine for sale

Buyers of farms & plots

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Bulawayo land to be developed


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 3148 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1456 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

2 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

2 hrs ago | 935 Views

Man pulls father's member

2 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Majome eyes PG post

2 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

2 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

2 hrs ago | 3185 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

2 hrs ago | 1526 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 745 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

3 hrs ago | 687 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

3 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

3 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

3 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

3 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

3 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

3 hrs ago | 893 Views

Bosso get their Prince

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Dr Mnangagwa to officiate at GZU graduation, while economy burns

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

EU slammed over biased Zimbabwe election report

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Cop arrested for shoplifting

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to undergo painful epoch'

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Musician's wife kills self over infidelity

3 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Rapist father pours hot porridge on pregnant daughter

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Tsikamutanda dies after snake overpowers him during exorcism

3 hrs ago | 748 Views

Hands off wife's phone, court rules

3 hrs ago | 417 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days