Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Health minister Obadiah Moyo is neither a qualified medical doctor nor a fellow of various international elite societies as stated on his curriculum vitae posted by Chitungwiza Central Hospital (CCH), where he served as chief executive before being appointed into Cabinet, investigations by the Zimbabwe Independent reported.

The investigations showed that Moyo is an academic and medical impostor, who is not a registered practitioner with the Medical Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ).

It also emerged this week that President Emmerson Mnangagwa ignored his advisers who disapproved the appointment of Moyo as Health minister due to his questionable medical qualifications.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Zim Ind

Comments

Plate compactor for hire

Houses forsale

Retail space to let

Land to be developed

Houses buyers

Buyers of farms & plots

Bulawayo stands forsale

Bulawayo stand forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZCTU under siege as ZRP arrest more leaders in Gweru

11 mins ago | 11 Views

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

1 hr ago | 469 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

4 hrs ago | 7498 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 5102 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

5 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

5 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Man pulls father's member

5 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Majome eyes PG post

5 hrs ago | 3500 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

5 hrs ago | 6787 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

5 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

5 hrs ago | 2604 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1290 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

5 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

5 hrs ago | 917 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

5 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

5 hrs ago | 539 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

5 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

5 hrs ago | 657 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

5 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

6 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

6 hrs ago | 403 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

6 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

6 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

6 hrs ago | 3042 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

6 hrs ago | 580 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

6 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Bosso get their Prince

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Dr Mnangagwa to officiate at GZU graduation, while economy burns

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

EU slammed over biased Zimbabwe election report

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

Cop arrested for shoplifting

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to undergo painful epoch'

6 hrs ago | 544 Views

Musician's wife kills self over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Rapist father pours hot porridge on pregnant daughter

6 hrs ago | 437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days