Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

Health minister Obadiah Moyo is neither a qualified medical doctor nor a fellow of various international elite societies as stated on his curriculum vitae posted by Chitungwiza Central Hospital (CCH), where he served as chief executive before being appointed into Cabinet, investigations by the Zimbabwe Independent reported.The investigations showed that Moyo is an academic and medical impostor, who is not a registered practitioner with the Medical Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ).It also emerged this week that President Emmerson Mnangagwa ignored his advisers who disapproved the appointment of Moyo as Health minister due to his questionable medical qualifications.