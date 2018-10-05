fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fastjet Zimbabwe on Thursday said it will continue to accept all the mode of payments used in the country as it announced a new fare for the Harare to Bulawayo flight."You can now fly between Bulawayo and Harare from only $100. What is more, fastjet will continue accepting multi-currency payments (RTGS, USD, local and international credit cards) for flight bookings in support of the economy," said the company in promotion notice on Thursday.This year alone, the airline, increased its flights between Harare and Victoria Falls by two additional frequencies as the company continues to improve its visibility on the domestic market.