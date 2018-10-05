Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa says 2018 is MDC's 'year of misfortunes'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has described the year 2018 as a year of misfortunes for the party.

In his condolence message last weekend to the family of the late MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai following the death of his brother Casper, Chamisa lamented the fact that the passing on of Casper, who was 61, came a few months after the tragic death of the former trade unionist.

Tsvangirai died in February this year after succumbing to cancer of the colon at a South African hospital.

"The year 2018 has been unkind to the MDC family, we lost our founding father Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai and, we have had to bury a sister of the late freedom champion recently," he said.

Chamisa also expressed concern that the MDC has also lost some of its stalwarts during the year, among them former national housing minister Fidelis Mhashu and Sithembile Mlotshwa, a former Senator.

Mhashu and Mlotshwa were both former national executive members of the MDC.

To add salt to the wound, Chamisa had his bubble burst by the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) which upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory in the July 30 elections after the MDC leader had challenged the poll outcome in the superior court.

As if that is not enough, the MDC has accrued a debt in excess of $3 million owed to Zanu PF lawyers who defended Mnangagwa in the Con-Court, which threw out Chamisa's application with costs.

Chamisa's efforts to get the attention of the international community are not yielding positive results.

The 40-year-old politician took over as MDC leader in controversial circumstances amid a leadership wrangle among the party's three vice presidents.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Chamisa, #2018, #MDC

Comments

Buyers of farms & plots

Plate compactor for hire

Houses buyers

Bulawayo stands forsale

Farm forsale

Farm forsale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Stands for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

36 mins ago | 126 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

37 mins ago | 286 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

37 mins ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

38 mins ago | 128 Views

Multi-million dollar scandal rocks Zinara

45 mins ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

1 hr ago | 504 Views

ED's long economic haul

2 hrs ago | 1084 Views

ZCTU under siege as ZRP arrest more leaders in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 674 Views

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 986 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

6 hrs ago | 10327 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 7071 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

7 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

7 hrs ago | 2701 Views

Man pulls father's member

7 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Majome eyes PG post

7 hrs ago | 4198 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

7 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

7 hrs ago | 943 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

7 hrs ago | 8785 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

7 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

7 hrs ago | 745 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

7 hrs ago | 3102 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1514 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

7 hrs ago | 965 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 1050 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

7 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

7 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

7 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

7 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

7 hrs ago | 451 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

7 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

7 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

8 hrs ago | 3710 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

8 hrs ago | 460 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days