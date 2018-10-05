Chamisa says 2018 is MDC's 'year of misfortunes'

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has described the year 2018 as a year of misfortunes for the party.In his condolence message last weekend to the family of the late MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai following the death of his brother Casper, Chamisa lamented the fact that the passing on of Casper, who was 61, came a few months after the tragic death of the former trade unionist.Tsvangirai died in February this year after succumbing to cancer of the colon at a South African hospital."The year 2018 has been unkind to the MDC family, we lost our founding father Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai and, we have had to bury a sister of the late freedom champion recently," he said.Chamisa also expressed concern that the MDC has also lost some of its stalwarts during the year, among them former national housing minister Fidelis Mhashu and Sithembile Mlotshwa, a former Senator.Mhashu and Mlotshwa were both former national executive members of the MDC.To add salt to the wound, Chamisa had his bubble burst by the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) which upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory in the July 30 elections after the MDC leader had challenged the poll outcome in the superior court.As if that is not enough, the MDC has accrued a debt in excess of $3 million owed to Zanu PF lawyers who defended Mnangagwa in the Con-Court, which threw out Chamisa's application with costs.Chamisa's efforts to get the attention of the international community are not yielding positive results.The 40-year-old politician took over as MDC leader in controversial circumstances amid a leadership wrangle among the party's three vice presidents.