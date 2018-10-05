Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa wants probe on treasury bills

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
MDC President Nelson Chamisa says parliament should probe government's use of treasury bills (TBs) arguing they were used to rob the nation.

In an interview with the Zimbabwe Independent, Chamisa said parliament should set up a commission of enquiry in the TBs usage.

He also pointed out that the recent 2% tax on electronic transactions was criminal and should be done away with.
Government has since 2013 relied on TBs to finance an unsustainable budget deficit.

The stock of TBs issued by government, which has increased to US$7,6 billion by end of August from US$2,1 billion in 2016, is however crowding out the private sector from borrowing for productive purposes while increasing monetary supply, hence fuelling inflationary pressures in the economy.

The TBs are also draining hard currency and destabilising the financial system.

On average, government has issued TB debt securities worth US$275 million every month over the last two years to finance a widening budget deficit estimated at US$1,3 billion.
This represents a 261,9% jump in the issuance of the promissory note, amid mounting budgetary pressures emanating from government's appetite to spend money it does not have.

"There is a Treasury Bills scandal and parliament should investigate. Parliament should form a commission of inquiry into who benefited from the TBs," Chamisa said.

TBs are short-term debt obligations backed by the government with a maturity of less than one year.

"Why should we have a budget that we cannot adhere to? This expenditure was done within the shortest possible time.

This government cannot manage its expenditures. It is theft," Chamisa said .

Zimbabwe, currently barred from accessing fresh lines of credit from international financial institutions after failing to settle a huge external debt stock estimated at US$7,4 billion and arrears, has resorted to issuing TBs to finance various budgetary priorities and profligacies.

Statutory paper issued by government soared from US$4,417 billion in 2017 to nearly US$8 billion this year, as government borrowed heavily on the domestic market to finance a widening budget deficit, a situation which investment analysts say has crowded out the private sector from accessing lines of credit locally.

Although government has not defaulted on honouring the statutory paper upon maturity, investment analysts contend that government's excessive borrowing on the domestic market had the effect of crowding out the private sector which is in dire need of fresh lines of capital required for retooling and revitalising operations.
Chamisa said government was stealing from its citizens through the excessive issuance of TBs and the burgeoning of RTGS balances that are not backed by real cash.

"There is policy inconsistency, deception and cheating of the citizens. Government must build trust because the crisis in this country is a confidence deficiency. But you can't build confidence when you are running a casino economy," Chamisa said.

He also castigated government for last week's Monetary Policy which he described as retrogressive.

"The monetary policy enunciated by the RBZ and the mid fiscal review by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube indicated a palpable presence of corruption and impoverishing of the people," Chamisa said.

On the 2% tax for every US$1 electronic transaction, he said: "It is criminal to tax Zimbabweans who are already the most taxed in Africa. The introduction of the tax is cruel and it is meant to hit the pocket and weaken business. They are undermining the financial inclusion."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the independent
More on: #Chamisa, #TBs, #Bills, #Probe

Comments

Farm forsale

Houses buyers

Flats forsale

Bulawayo stands forsale

Plate compactor for hire

Retail space to let

Plots for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

25 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

1 min ago | 1 Views

Multi-million dollar scandal rocks Zinara

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Chamisa says 2018 is MDC's 'year of misfortunes'

24 mins ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

51 mins ago | 217 Views

ED's long economic haul

59 mins ago | 655 Views

ZCTU under siege as ZRP arrest more leaders in Gweru

1 hr ago | 513 Views

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 883 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 9505 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 6491 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

6 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

6 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Man pulls father's member

6 hrs ago | 3043 Views

Majome eyes PG post

6 hrs ago | 3992 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

6 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

6 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

6 hrs ago | 8160 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

6 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

6 hrs ago | 694 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

6 hrs ago | 2951 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1461 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

6 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

7 hrs ago | 545 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

7 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

7 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

7 hrs ago | 736 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

7 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

7 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

7 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

7 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

7 hrs ago | 3492 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

7 hrs ago | 658 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

7 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Bosso get their Prince

7 hrs ago | 357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days