Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A Zimbabwean man shows off new bond notes outside a bank in Harare on November 28, 2016. Picture: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

Zimbabwe's currency stability hinges on the country‘s ability to build up sufficient foreign exchange reserves to support the chosen currency regime's sustainability, a Fitch research company has said.

In the coming year, the country's cumbersome and inefficient monetary system is seen remaining in place, constraining economic growth through higher-than-reported levels of price growth and through difficulties in accessing imported goods and services.

BMI research said Zimbabwean economic activity will continue to be constrained over the coming quarters by a cumbersome exchange rate system, characterised by a shortage of hard currency foreign exchange and multiple quasi-currencies of uncertain values.

While at this stage it is not clear the outcome of the currency reforms, BMI believes Zimbabwe still have three options.

"The success of all of these options will hinge on the country building up sufficient foreign exchange reserves to support the chosen currency regime's sustainability.

"The first option would be to re-dollarise, which in effect would be a return to how the current multi-currency system functioned between 2009 and 2015. It would entail scrapping bond notes and ensuring sufficient hard currency liquidity to allow bank customers to make withdrawals and for banks to make international payment on their clients' behalf. As such, the variation in values of the e-dollars, FX cash and bond notes would be eliminated," BMI noted.

The second option would be to officially de-dollarise by formally re-introducing a domestic currency.

BMI said its net economic effect would depend on prudent domestic monetary policy (which would be handed back to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe) and on the level of foreign reserves that the country can build up to support the value of such a currency.

The final option, BMI said would be to join the South Africa Rand Monetary Union, which includes Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana.

"A major advantage of this system would be that Zimbabwe's currency would track that of its main trading partners, which would improve Zimbabwean businesses' competitiveness," BMI said.

In the longer term, efforts to bolster foreign investment and re-establish ties with multilateral organisations such as the IMF are seen bearing fruit, boosting hard currency flows into the economy and positioning the country to adopt a new exchange rate regime.

While it remains unclear which new regime will be adopted, BMI said all of these would however require substantial reserve build up before they can become sustainable.

Zimbabwean economic activity is seen continuing to be constrained over the coming quarters by a cumbersome exchange rate system, characterised by a shortage of foreign currency and multiple quasi-currencies of uncertain values.

Currently, the economy officially remains under a multi-currency regime, in which a range of foreign currencies are accepted as legal tender.

Since this multi-currency system was adopted in 2009, the US dollar has been the primary transaction currency but the South African rand, Botswana pula, British pound and Chinese yuan are also permitted for transactions in the country.

However, current account deficits and insufficient foreign investment over recent years have eroded the country's stock of foreign exchange.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the independent

Comments

Farm forsale

Houses buyers

Flats forsale

Bulawayo stands forsale

Plate compactor for hire

Retail space to let

Plots for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Multi-million dollar scandal rocks Zinara

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa says 2018 is MDC's 'year of misfortunes'

25 mins ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

51 mins ago | 222 Views

ED's long economic haul

60 mins ago | 660 Views

ZCTU under siege as ZRP arrest more leaders in Gweru

1 hr ago | 513 Views

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 883 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 9516 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 6494 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

6 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

6 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Man pulls father's member

6 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Majome eyes PG post

6 hrs ago | 3997 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

6 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

6 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

6 hrs ago | 8162 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

6 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

6 hrs ago | 694 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

6 hrs ago | 2951 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1462 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

6 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

7 hrs ago | 545 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 1013 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

7 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

7 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

7 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

7 hrs ago | 736 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

7 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

7 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

7 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

7 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

7 hrs ago | 3493 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

7 hrs ago | 658 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

7 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Bosso get their Prince

7 hrs ago | 357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days