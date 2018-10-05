Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
Zeco Holdings recorded a negative bottom line of US$67 500 in the six months to June 30 2018 compared to US$754 000 loss in 2017 as revenues failed to cover costs.

This was regardless of the group's cost containment measures employed in the period under review.

During the period, Zeco generated revenues of US$126 000 compared to US$82 000 in prior year.

The group's asset base stood at US$39,195 million. Group chairperson Phillip Chiyangwa said the operating environment during the first six months under review started showing positive signs as the new government enacted investor friendly policies.

"However liquidity challenges persisted and foreign investor kept a wait-and-see attitude as the country went into election mode. Costs containment continued but revenue could not cover operating costs resulting in a negative bottom line of US$67 500 compared to compared to the US$754 000 loss in 2017. The group asset base stood at US$39,195 million," Chiyangwa said.

Rental income increased to US$72 468 from US$70 125 in 2017.

Chiyangwa said the group's flagship subsidiary, Delward Engineering, was not spared in its core business activities due to the challenging economic environment with no major projects undertaken during the period under review although positive leads persisted.

Delwards relies on infrastructure projects.

On the other hand, he said Crital Hopes' performance continued to be encouraging with improved results from prior year with new construction starting to take off in the country, emanating from the positive environment. He said the remodelling of its other subsidiary, Zimplastics is expected to provide a positive outlook due to the new dispensation.

"The new impetus brought in by the new dispensation and positive policies being enunciated by government should positively improve the operating environment although in the short term inflationary pressures may persist with gradual improvements. The group will continue to innovate and maximise on any opportunity which avails itself including prospects of linkages with local and regional players," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the independent

Comments

Farm forsale

Houses buyers

Flats forsale

Bulawayo stands forsale

Plate compactor for hire

Retail space to let

Plots for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

1 min ago | 1 Views

Multi-million dollar scandal rocks Zinara

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Chamisa says 2018 is MDC's 'year of misfortunes'

24 mins ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

51 mins ago | 217 Views

ED's long economic haul

59 mins ago | 655 Views

ZCTU under siege as ZRP arrest more leaders in Gweru

1 hr ago | 513 Views

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 883 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 9505 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 6491 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

6 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

6 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Man pulls father's member

6 hrs ago | 3043 Views

Majome eyes PG post

6 hrs ago | 3992 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

6 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

6 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

6 hrs ago | 8159 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

6 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

6 hrs ago | 694 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

6 hrs ago | 2951 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1461 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

6 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

7 hrs ago | 545 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

7 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

7 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

7 hrs ago | 736 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

7 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

7 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

7 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

7 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

7 hrs ago | 3492 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

7 hrs ago | 658 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

7 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Bosso get their Prince

7 hrs ago | 357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days