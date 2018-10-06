Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives at the Great Zimbabwe University for the 12th graduation ceremony of the institution

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is at the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) for the 12th graduation ceremony to be held at the institution of higher learning.

The President has been installed as the Chancellor of the GZU, making him the head of the institution with full rights to preside over all graduations at the university.

He was installed by the university's Vice Chancellor, Professor Rungano Zvobgo.

Speaking soon after the installation, President Mnangagwa said he is honoured to serve as the university's second chancellor.

He urged the university to increase its visibility and impact towards Vision 2030 of making Zimbabwe a middle class economy.

President Mnangagwa said in the Second Republic, institutions of higher learning must not take pride in enrollment figures and good infrastructure but should strive to ensure the education they offer answers the needs of the economy.

The university was also called upon to contribute to the work of turning around Masvingo into a green belt using the Tokwe Mukosi dam.

Meanwhile, during the graduation ceremony, President Mnangagwa was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Politics and International Relations (honoris causa) in recognition of his selflessness and sterling service to the nation.

Source - zbc

