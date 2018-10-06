Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zanu-PF bigwigs to lose cars

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF is threatening to repossess cars from errant cadres who are removing party stickers from their official vehicles.

In the run-up to the July 30 polls, the ruling party gave all its parliamentary candidates branded cars to enable them to campaign in their respective constituencies.

It has, however, been brought to the attention of the party's leadership that some were now personalising the vehicles by removing the stickers.

"Those cars belong to the party; they must be used for party business in that particular constituency," said the party's secretary for administration Obert Mpofu.

"…It is not allowed to personalise those cars and I want to tell you from the reports we are receiving, we are going to take back some of those vehicles. We are going to deal with that matter because it's not good for the party."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Cars, #Chefs

Comments

Retail space to let

Houses forsale

Stands for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Houses buyers

Farm forsale

Plate compactor for hire

Buyers of farms & plots


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

45 mins ago | 500 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

49 mins ago | 619 Views

Let us learn to share

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

1 hr ago | 842 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

1 hr ago | 268 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Youth Governance Hub launched in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Did government buy bond notes at +400% discount to reduce exposure?

1 hr ago | 1016 Views

Public interview for PG candidates

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Chiwenga 'critically ill', airlifted to South Africa hospital

2 hrs ago | 3576 Views

Fuel availability to improve

2 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zimra sued for 'evading tax'

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Black market rates crash

2 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Chamisa calls Mudzuri to order

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

7 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

7 hrs ago | 5234 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

7 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

7 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Multi-million dollar scandal rocks Zinara

7 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Chamisa says 2018 is MDC's 'year of misfortunes'

7 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

8 hrs ago | 1848 Views

ED's long economic haul

8 hrs ago | 1785 Views

ZCTU under siege as ZRP arrest more leaders in Gweru

8 hrs ago | 998 Views

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

10 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

12 hrs ago | 14126 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 10555 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

13 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

13 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Man pulls father's member

13 hrs ago | 3772 Views

Majome eyes PG post

13 hrs ago | 4893 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

13 hrs ago | 3506 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

13 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

13 hrs ago | 12449 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

13 hrs ago | 3159 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

13 hrs ago | 918 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

13 hrs ago | 3702 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2076 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

13 hrs ago | 335 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

13 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

14 hrs ago | 669 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

14 hrs ago | 1288 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

14 hrs ago | 964 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

14 hrs ago | 902 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

14 hrs ago | 637 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days