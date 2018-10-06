Zanu-PF bigwigs to lose cars

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF is threatening to repossess cars from errant cadres who are removing party stickers from their official vehicles.In the run-up to the July 30 polls, the ruling party gave all its parliamentary candidates branded cars to enable them to campaign in their respective constituencies.It has, however, been brought to the attention of the party's leadership that some were now personalising the vehicles by removing the stickers."Those cars belong to the party; they must be used for party business in that particular constituency," said the party's secretary for administration Obert Mpofu."…It is not allowed to personalise those cars and I want to tell you from the reports we are receiving, we are going to take back some of those vehicles. We are going to deal with that matter because it's not good for the party."