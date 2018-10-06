Latest News Editor's Choice


Fuel availability to improve

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo says the National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) will continuously pump the product into the country to ensure availability and loading fuel to distributing companies will be 24 hours to ease fuel shortages that have grabbed the country.

Addressing the media this evening, Minister Gumbo said the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has waived the restriction on night deliveries up to 31 January 2019 in an effort to ensure the country is well fuelled.

Faced with the fuel shortages that threaten to derail the progress that has been made on Zimbabwe's economic revival plans, Dr Gumbo met with stakeholders in the petroleum products association, that is NOIC and Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority to examine the bottlenecks hindering supplies.

Despite the foreign currency shortages facing the country the central bank allocated some US$41 million for the procurement of fuel through letters of credit to beneficiary companies.

Dr Gumbo said there was a bit of delay by companies accessing their allocations as the letters of credit took time to reflect in their accounts.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Dr John Mangudya has assured the nation that supplies are due to improve soon as the beneficiaries of the US$41 million start drawing down on their allocations.

Source - zbc
More on: #Fuel, #Zimbabwe, #Gumbo

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days